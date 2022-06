The 109th Tour de France will begin with a short time trial on the streets of Copenhagen on Friday.The 13 kilometres around the Danish capital are the first of the 3,328 that separate the peloton from the final finish line in Paris on July 24.Here we take a look at the key talking points around this year’s race.Can anyone break up the Pog v Rog show?A lot has happened in the world since 2019, and Egan Bernal’s victory in that summer’s Tour certainly seems a long, long time ago. Tadej Pogacar has won two Tours since then and such has...

