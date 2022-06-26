ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD investigating violent attack at South Station on Friday

Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1kLB_0gMXoRn900

NBC is reporting that BPD is investigating a violent attack near South Station captured on video and circulating on social media.

The attack happened near Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street around 12am on Friday and left a 20-year-old man with a broken nose and a concussion.

The video – which you can view here (warning – it is graphic)- shows three teens punching and kicking a man who appears to be unresponsive on the ground while a female attempts to fight them off. The teens then flee the scene by jumping into the back of an SUV and drive off. The license plate is clearly visible in the video.

According to Live Boston, BPD sources close to the case have identified those involved and the investigation is ongoing.

You can read more about this here.

