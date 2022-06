As a concerned resident of Stanly County, I’m concerned about the four-way stop being installed on Highway 73/Millingport Road this week. Truckers, etc., going over 55, grocery store near on one side (which has always been hard to see around if you’re coming off the Ridgecrest side) and the other shop on the other side…If it’s such a dangerous intersection, slow the speed to 45 and install signals, which yes people are running red lights, but they run signs, too.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO