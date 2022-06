A familiar face is looking to find a home in the NBA. According to Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw, former Kentucky men’s basketball wing Kahlil Whitney will suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves summer league roster. Whitney, who played in 18 games at UK during the 2019-20 season, only spent half of the year in Lexington before leaving the program in January. He later went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft and has since made stops in the G League and in Canada.

