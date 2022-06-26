ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Last Resort' unveils the destructive reality of beachside destinations

By Interviews
NPR
 3 days ago

"The Last Resort" is a new book that looks at the rise and environmental impact of beach resorts. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to author Sarah Stodola. What comes to mind when you hear the word paradise? Chances are you're thinking of the beach - the pleasant sound of waves crashing into...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Celebrating 35 Years of Offering Cruises to Tahiti

Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of offering cruises to Tahiti in 2022 and they are the only U.S. based cruise line to sail in the region year round. This October, Windstar Cruises will have two different cruise ships sailing to Tahiti offering even more opportunity...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
InsideHook

Meet the French Finance Bros Disrupting the Luxury Hotel Biz

Hervé Gallo and Cédric Fontenit came up with their big idea before the pandemic: A new type of travel lodging — as luxurious as a palace hotel, complete with concierge services, state-of-the-art gym equipment and Michelin-starred dining…albeit transposed onto a private villa. It was a new scheme, to hear the pair tell it, that will redefine the very idea of luxury travel.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NPR

You're@Work: The Right Persona for the Job

In this episode, two stories of people who really commit to embodying their work selves. In part 1, what's in a name? In South Korea, more and more companies are promoting the use of English nicknames at work. The idea is to get around hierarchies and encourage open communication. But sometimes, confusion ensues. What happens when you drop your real name and all the formalities that come with it?
JOBS
Seacoast Current

This New England State is One of the Best for Summer Road Trips

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Summer is finally here which means that school is out. Families will travel and go out to enjoy the summer sun. However, it seems that some people in New England may not have to travel far for a great summer road trip.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Resort#Resorts#Npr#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Beach#Nadworny
TheConversationCanada

Has the meaning behind the Canadian flag changed? — Podcast

As we approach Canada Day — and the prospect of the return of “freedom” protests in Ottawa — let’s consider the meaning and symbolism of the Canadian flag. After weeks of the so-called freedom convoy last winter, many of us took a hard look at the symbolism of the Canadian flag and its recent association with white supremacy. Some felt a new fear or anger at what they feel the flag represents. But other communities have always felt this way about the Canadian flag. After unmarked graves were found at the sites of former residential schools, the Canadian...
INSTAGRAM
NPR

A pilot shortage might be why you're facing flight delays and cancelations

In the span of two weeks, I've had flights canceled twice, once to London, once to Boston. And judging by my social media feeds, lots of people are having the same experience right now. If delays and cancellations seem like the norm at this moment, well, there are lots of reasons for that. One is a shortage of pilots. During the pandemic, thousands of pilots took early retirement packages when people stopped traveling. So now that people are flying again, why hasn't pilot hiring caught up? Captain Casey Murray is president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and he's here to talk about what's going on right now. Thanks for joining us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NPR

In Ian Falconer's new book, 'Two Dogs' cause mischief after being left home alone

For illustrator and kids' book writer Ian Falconer, inspiration often comes from people around him. He based the character of Olivia the pig on his young niece, and readers became smitten, landing him and Olivia on The New York Times Best Seller list. Now, Ian Falconer's latest book, "Two Dogs," is inspired by his other sister's kids.
PETS
NPR

strongboi ft. Salami Rose Joe Louis, 'unconditional'

It's like strongboi, the Berlin-based duo of Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin, had a premonition about how outright depressing and hard-fought this summer would end up being. This track is nothing if not real: you might see a shadow of yourself when Lou sighs, "I've seen that you're walking through some fires." And she's right. So, if you do nothing else tonight, close your eyes, rest your head and let this track cradle your brain. You might find some peace in the delicate, metronome-like percussion of the song. Maybe the plucky, gentle bass will remind you of long-past jam sessions with friends. Or maybe you'll love what I did: the hopeful, sparkling synths that emerge like bubbles at a kid's birthday party, reminding you there's still so much more left to find joy in, as long as you hold on.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

The tranquil Greece you've been dreaming of for the past two years: Discovering there's more to Zakynthos than cocktails and clubbing

As dusk falls in Agios Nikolaos, a small, natural harbour on the tranquil north-east coast of Zakynthos, an unexpected comedy show begins. Alongside the waterfront terrace at La Storia taverna, a line of inflatable tenders wait to carry their passengers back to the gleaming boats that bob in the calm waters further out to sea. There’s nothing elegant or graceful about clambering aboard a tender, particularly after a good dinner – just lots of wobbling around, with women nervously shifting along as their partners stumble on behind.
TRAVEL
Motherly

The 7 best babymoons, according to travel experts￼￼￼

There are tons of reasons to take a babymoon: it’s a chance to recharge, unplug and savor your time before baby arrives. Plus, it can be a good opportunity to reconnect with your partner. Whatever your reason, a babymoon—when planned safely and thoughtfully—can be a great idea for many...
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

‘Regenerative Travel’ Is the New Buzz Phrase, but What Does It Mean?

Different from sustainable travel, regenerative traveling is shaking up the industry in more ways than one. As the pandemic forced many travelers to stay home, cities prone to an influx of tourists suddenly found their environment and quality of life improved. This phenomenon of “regenerative tourism” deals with how destinations around the world continue to push for ways that tourism can enhance the quality of life of residents, aligning tourists’ vacations with local values and redefining travel in a way that prioritizes quality over quantity.
TRAVEL
NPR

'Reality' podcasts draw on the appeal of reality TV — with mixed results

This is FRESH AIR. There's no denying that reality television is widely popular and culturally influential. And when it comes to podcasts, that influence is increasingly taking the form of imitation. Podcast critic Nick Quah looks at the trend of podcasts trying to import the appeal of reality TV. Here's Nick.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy