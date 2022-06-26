ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

From Saratoga Springs and Ocean Point to Strawberry Festival: Renewed Wiscasset tradition draws crowd

By SUSAN JOHNS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This side is the outside,” Aoife Cunningham explained of the seashell in her hand. The Edgecomb 5-year-old got it at Strawberry Festival at St. Philip’s Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset. Saturday was her and father Will Cunningham’s first time at the annual event. They loved every second,...

‘Mostly People ... For A Change’ at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta is showcasing a solo show of the paintings of Bailey Island artist, Dennis Wilkins. The public is invited to meet the artist on Saturday, July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Wilkins will be in the gallery to introduce his work and light refreshments will be provided.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Selectmen meet new town planner

Boothbay Harbor selectmen welcomed new town planner Isabelle Oechslie June 27. Oechslie comes from South Portland where she worked for a year as a community planner after spending over two years in Saco as a planning and economic development associate and program coordinator. She will spend half her time in the Harbor; the other half, in Damariscotta.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Tammy L. Chubbuck

Tammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1982.
EDGECOMB, ME
Memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton

A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
WISCASSET, ME
Southport Column: Events on the horizon

If you are reading this column on Tuesday, June 28, and you are a registered voter on Southport, today is the day to vote your opinion on the question of fiber optic cable for everyone on the island. The town hall was comfortably filled last Wednesday evening as Southporters had their second opportunity since the last vote in favor installing fiber optic cable throughout the island, to ask questions of all parties involved. We learned that even if the vote is in favor of the installation of fiber optic, and you prefer the service you currently have, you may keep it. Also, before you mark your ballot, note the explanation at the bottom of the page to ensure you are voting your will. The wording of the issues on which you are voting can be a bit confusing.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Edgecomb FD pancake breakfast July 2

Please plan to join the members of the Edgecomb Fire Department for our annual Pancake Breakfast. It will be held at the Edgecomb Fire Station on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 11 a.m. We will be serving pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice. This will be a great chance to enjoy a great breakfast, while meeting your firefighters and many of your neighbors. We look forward to seeing you. Donations requested.
EDGECOMB, ME
Southport’s ‘Church on the Hill’ welcomes new pastor

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, Pastor Gregory Foster will begin his tenure as pastor of Southport’s United Methodist Church. He takes the position vacated by Pastor Richard Rego who has been recently reassigned to. Caribou, Maine. Please come to “The Church on the Hill” July 3 to...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Gathering for Paul Dickson

You’re invited to join us and celebrate the life of Paul Dickson on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dickson family home (77 Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset). We will be gathering with friends and family to enjoy a casual potluck lunch and honor an incredible man who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Paul to share with all.
WISCASSET, ME
UMF announces dean’s list

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington. Wiscasset: Eliza Paradis, High Honors; Gage Varian, Honors; Maria West, Honors. UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Patricia I. MacNeil

Patricia “Patty” Iva (Richardson) MacNeil passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2022, at the age of 64. Patty was born on Aug. 19, 1957, at the Memorial Hospital in Bath, Maine to Jim and Betty (Giles) Richardson. She grew up with her younger sister, Jami Ann, in West Bath next to the New Meadows River. Patty enjoyed a happy childhood that included frequent visits to family at Giles Place on Mill Cove in Boothbay Harbor. She graduated from Morse High School in 1975. A few years later, Patty met William “Bill” Michael MacNeil Sr. in Popham Beach, Maine. They married in May of 1982 and lived in Virginia for a few years before settling in Sanford, Maine, where they raised three children together.
BATH, ME
June 29 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Southport overturns May 7, 2021 vote on broadband project

Southport voters overturned the May 7, 2021 vote and the selectmen have been told to terminate any existing contracts related to the build out or operation of the fiber optic network on the island and liquidate any personal or real property bought for the planned fiber optic network in the June 28 secret ballet vote, according to Town Clerk Donna Climo. The vote was 144 yes, 129 no, with two blank ballots on Article 2.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Mary A. Sprague

Mary Anne Sprague, born May 11, 1942, died peacefully at her Windsor home on June 24, 2022. A 1960 graduate of Morse High School and Bath native, Mary Anne loved sharing stories about the area in “the old days” and often regaled her family with tales of local legends and childhood adventures. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and often remarked that her kids were her “whole life.” She loved to host family gatherings (creating core memories for all of us with pool parties in the ’90s that lasted all day and late into the night) and enjoyed family road trips to magical places like Walt Disney World and Area 51. She took great pleasure in the little things in life — a good cup of Sanka every morning with her toast, skunking her husband at cribbage, eating rock crabs, and making fudge and potato salad for her grandson, David, with whom she always shared an especially deep connection. She also loved thinking about and talking about life’s great mysteries, and one of her favorite things to do was to stay up late debating religion and philosophy with her son. She was famous for her long phone calls that often hit the three hour mark and always covered a wide range of unexpected topics - their absence is already very deeply felt. Mom taught all of us important life lessons that we will carry with us forever: keep it simple, be quick to laugh, keep them guessing, and always blow on the dice before you roll them.
WINDSOR, ME
Helene Barnes

Helene Barnes, Jan. 9, 1931- Feb. 1, 2022, Stanford California, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Boston where she had been living since Oct. 2021. She and her husband, Arthur Barnes having been coming to Boothbay for the past 60 years, spending their summers in their cottage on Juniper Point. A prolific writer, Helene was the consummate “storyteller” entertaining her family and the public with zany stories of her life—all of them humorous, and all of them true! She spent many years writing the weekly newsletter for the Juniper Point Village Improvement Society and even had one of her stories published in Down East magazine. She was an excellent cook, an expert bridge player, a loyal friend and had a gift for making people feel welcome and appreciated.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Dennis H. Foley

Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Bayville Buzz

Summer is here – but maybe someone should tell the Bayville weather. There have been several Alina Blakesley sightings on Virginia Street as 7-month-old puppy Lucky has been taking her out for nice, long walks and training. Alina's husband, Robert, recently joined the nonagenarian club and still celebrates his membership by cutting his lawn.
BAYVILLE, ME
Week 26

We are halfway through another year’s weekly editions, as the “Issue 26” on the front page denotes. I don’t take too much stock of annual milestones, as in this line of work and maybe yours, we look mostly forward. But this print week or around it...
ALNA, ME
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between May 27 and June 26. On June 12, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Luis Sierra, 28, of Glastonbury, Connecticut for operating under the influence. On June 12, Officer Nick Upham arrested Ryan Shorey, 28, of Southport for operating under the influence. On June 13, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. On June 22, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Asa Lucier, 29, of Boothbay for failure to appear.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Edgecomb abates unpaid personal property taxes

On June 27, Edgecomb selectmen approved the 26th and final Fiscal Year 22 warrant payment of $202,514.66 with a couple of exceptions. Town Clerk Claudia Coffin reported paying the entire warrant may put the fire department over budget. She requested to check the department’s remaining fund balance prior to making the credit card payment, and possibly wait to pay it in the next fiscal year.
EDGECOMB, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 240 calls for service for the period of June 21 to June 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4968 calls for service. Joseph Eno, 18, of Brunswick was issued a summons June 8 for Minor Consuming Liquor, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Ethan Burns.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

