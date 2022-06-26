Watch: 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done' Documentary Presented By Nike Football

Liverpool have released a documentary on their official channel about skipper Jordan Henderson and you can watch it here.

Liverpool have released a documentary on their official channel about skipper Jordan Henderson and you can watch it here.

IMAGO / PA Images

The documentary focuses on Henderson's rise to Liverpool's on-field leader from his early days at Sunderland.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate provide their views on what makes the 32-year-old so special and explain about his outstanding leadership qualities.

There are also interviews with many of the England international's teammates including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and the documentary explains he initially found it difficult to adjust to life at Anfield and could even have been sold to Fulham by Brendan Rodgers.

He managed to turn things around however after taking on the impossible job of replacing Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After Klopp took over from Rodgers, Henderson played a pivotal role in putting Liverpool back on the map domestically and in Europe.

After winning the Champions League in 2019, Henderson skippered the team to their first league title in 30 years in the 2019/20 season.

He followed that up by lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club in 2020 before a double success at Wembley last season over Chelsea in the Carabao and FA Cups.

It's a remarkable story and you can watch 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done' here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |