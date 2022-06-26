ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

You Should Really Consider Buying a 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman wowed Consumer Reports. The time to get a Mini is now. The post You Should Really Consider Buying a 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Is the Mini Cooper a Sports Car?

Mini Coopers can be a confusing car. Is a sports car, a compact car, sedan, hatchback. How does one classify this unique car? The post Is the Mini Cooper a Sports Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Coopers#Racing Cars#Vehicles#Minis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
The Independent

Flying car boss makes ‘world’s first’ commute to work in Jetson craft

The founder of a flying car startup claims to have made the first ever commute to work using an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft.Tomasz Patan, who is also the chief technology officer of Jetson, flew the company’s $83,600 vehicle ONE from his home in Tuscany to work, cutting the usual travel time by car by nearly 90 per cent.The low-altitude flight through the Italian countryside saw Mr Patan pilot the craft just metres above the ground in the one person craft, which resembles a large-scale version of a commercial quadcopter drone.A video of the flight, which took...
AIR TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy