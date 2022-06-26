ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Beautiful day’: White Sox give 7-year-old cancer patient a chance to run bases

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwicM_0gMXjAD500

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox gave a young fan battling cancer the thrill of a lifetime on Saturday.

Before Chicago’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox organized a “Home Run For Life” for Beau Dowling, USA Today reported. The 7-year-old, who beat high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer for the second time and underwent surgery earlier this month, according to MLB.com.

The White Sox stood on the third-base line and the Orioles lined up on the first-base line as Dowling stepped to the plate. Showing a smooth swing, the boy exchanged low-fives and high-fives with the players as he circled the bases. White Sox manager Tony La Russa waved and tipped his hat as the boy ended his run.

It was big day for Beau. He also threw out the first pitch to Southpaw, the official mascot of the White Sox, and gave the “play ball” call over a microphone before Lance Lynn’s first pitch, MLB.com reported.

Dowling’s family has had plenty to deal with. The boy’s older sister, Ella Dowling, 17, is battling ovarian cancer, which was diagnosed two weeks after the family learned about Beau’s second bout with thyroid cancer.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, who has beaten colon cancer, spoke with Beau, his six siblings and parents after the boy rounded the bases, according to MLB.com.

“Trey, he’s also battled cancer and he just wanted to give a few words to Beau and that was just amazing,” the boy’s father, Jim Dowling, said about Mancini’s talk. “From what I heard, it was just ‘Beau, keep fighting.’ That was, to say the least … It was emotional.”

“I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him that he was awesome,” Mancini told MLB.com. “I told him that I had cancer two years ago and I’m doing just fine now. And I know the same thing is gonna happen to him too. I just wanted him to know that.”

It was an emotional day for the Dowling family.

“Oh my gosh. Yes. For all of us,” Meg Dowling said. “Even my big kids were like, the oldest is 21. They were just in awe. Everywhere we turn was like a surprise and just an emotional rollercoaster. It was awesome.”

Jim Dowling said his son has never given up against cancer.

“He’s gone through a lot ever since a year and a half, his third go-around with cancer,” Jim Mancini said. “He’s just a fighter and today is just a beautiful day for our family and we are proud to be here and celebrate.

“It’s just amazing for the Baltimore Orioles to come out of the dugout and the White Sox players to come out of their dugout. For Beau, this is outstanding.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge walks-off Astros with 28th homer of season

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge added another home run to his MLB-leading tally Sunday with a three-run blast to walk-off the Houston Astros in the 10th inning. Judge, 24, now has 28 home runs on the season — six more than any other player in MLB — and the Yankees have already won 10 times with walk-offs. On Sunday, his 417-foot shot into the bullpen in left center field gave New York a 6-3 win.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Red Sox prospect to start Monday's series opener vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of roster moves before heading to Toronto for a three-game series vs. the Blue Jays. With right-hander Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran ineligible to travel to Canada due to their vaccination status, the team promoted pitching prospect Connor Seabold and infielder Yolmer Sanchez from Triple-A Worcester. Seabold will get the start for Monday's series opener, manager Alex Cora confirmed after Sunday's win over the Cleveland Guardians.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Opens Up About Yankees' Decision to DFA Manny Bañuelos

The Yankees had to make a “difficult” roster decision on Tuesday to make room for spot starter JP Sears. Reliever Manny Banuelos was the roster casualty, as the team designated him for assignment. In four appearances out of the Yankees’ bullpen, Banuelos tossed 8 1/3 innings, while allowing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gonzales
Person
Lance Lynn
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy