Tempe lawmaker balks at supporting water plan agreement

PHOENIX - State lawmakers lined up the votes as the last day of the 2022 legislative session wound down to look for long-term sources of new water for Arizona - but only after they concluded they need to do something more.

And soon.

While Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, was opposed to the legislation, both the House and Senate agreed Friday to empower a revamped Water Infrastructure Finance Agency to come up with - and fund - ways to deal with the fact that the amount of water being used in the state is more than what is currently available.

“I applaud the work that’s been done,” Epstein said.

But she said the state should not be spending $1 billion in a search for new water until it deals with the existing legal issues here.

And that includes the laws on whom is entitled to pump water from the ground.

The problem is that, in about 80 percent of Arizona, there is no state regulation of groundwater pumping.

“I disagree with the idea that the person with the most money can go to an aquifer, dig the deepest well and take all the water away from everybody else who owns property around it,” Epstein said.

Other legislators, however, came to an agreement but only after some discussion and a last-minute change.

Several legislators from both parties said the grandiose plan originally proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey, including desalinating water from the Sea of Cortez, fails to recognize that the problems Arizona faces are more immediate than projects that could take a decade and carry an enormous price tag.

They agreed to go along, however, when an extra $200 million in funding was added at the last minute. Those dollars are reserved for more immediate relief, including reducing water consumption, increasing efficiency and various water-saving projects for rainwater harvesting and removal of turf to promoting “gray water” systems that use what comes out of bathtubs, showers and washing machines to water lawns rather than wind up going into the sewer system.

Sen. Lisa Otondo, D-Yuma, one of the architects of the deal, said thinking more short-term is “essential at this point in Arizona.”

What’s behind all this is the realization that the drought contingency plan adopted by Arizona in 2019 is not going to save Arizona.

The idea was for Arizona and other states to reduce their use of Colorado River water in a bid to stabilize the level of Lake Mead.

Only thing is the lake has continued to drop amid hotter and dryer weather.

And while the state has followed up with what could be considered some stop-gap solutions, like acquiring water from the tribes that have a higher claim on water from the Colorado and Gila rivers, it was realized that there just isn’t going to be enough to go around, especially if farming, which consumes 70 percent of the water in Arizona, is going to continue.

So Ducey unveiled a plan to have the state invest $1 billion over three years to find new sources of water which, by definition, had to come from somewhere outside the state. And he proposed establishing a new state agency to acquire those rights, build the infrastructure and own the water.

The idea of a new agency proved to be a non-starter among lawmakers reticent to create another bureaucracy. Instead they have settled on revamping the existing Water Infrastructure Finance Agency.

And, after Democrats complained that the leadership would all be chosen by Republicans they were given some input.

But that still left the fact that the lion’s share of the cash was still earmarked for big projects - with long timelines. Rep. Andres Cano, D-Tucson, said that won’t do.

“Arizona is facing a water crisis,” he said.

“Temperatures are rising, wildfires are raging and water supplies are drying up,” Cano said. “We need to learn to live with less.”

And doing nothing, he said, is not an option.

“We are out of time and out of chances,” Cano said.

So legislative negotiators found that extra $200 million that could go to something more immediate, with an emphasis on conservation and the kind of research and projects that can make what little Arizona has go further.

“And here’s the best part,” he said. “These dollars can be used as soon as this bill becomes law, not in 20 years, not in 30 years, now.”

Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, said that includes recharging the state’s often-depleting aquifers.

“Ninety five percent of the rain we get evaporates before it can get into the ground,” she said.

Still, lawmakers acknowledged, they have to be thinking not just short-term water needs but finding a sustainable - and permanent - source. And it has to come from outside of the state.

“If I have a water right and you have a water right and we sell it to a third party, it kind of moves around, we trade paper,” said Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley. “It doesn’t create new water.”

And Carter said while there should be conservation efforts, he’s not sure how much more can be saved.

“Arizona does pretty well with conserving water,” he said. “We’re using less water now than in prior decades.”

What that means, Carter said, is the state has to find new sources.

“Augmentation is needed,” agreed Rep. Sarah Liguori, D-Phoenix. But she said there’s a more immediate need.

“Desalination is years and years out,” Liguori said. “In two years we could be facing the ultimate need of immediate water.”

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, called enactment of SB 1740 - and being able to get it enacted with just one negative vote in the House and Senate - nothing short of “amazing.”

“Water is a difficult subject to work with,’’ she said.

Ducey is expected to sign the measure, as early as this week.

“With the passage of this legislation, we are rising to one of the most consequential challenges of our time,” he said in a prepared statement.

“We are securing Arizona’s water future,” the governor continued. “We’re protecting our water supply, strengthening our conservation strategies and ensuring that our future remains bright.”