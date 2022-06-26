ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Island, NY

24-Year-Old From Central Islip Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Middle Island

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Long Island man overnight.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 25 in Middle Island.

The man was driving a 1993 Honda Civic southbound on Yaphank Middle Island Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Island Bay Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Kevin Majanosaravia, age 24, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

