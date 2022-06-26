ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

In Pictures: History buffs get fired up for festival

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adcwb_0gMXikpK00

The largest festival in the UK dedicated entirely to history has been held in Wiltshire.

The Chalke Valley History Festival ran from June 20 and covered many eras, with the final events including a Restoration-era pageant on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfJzk_0gMXikpK00
A Restoration-era pageant was part of the festivities (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tc8oh_0gMXikpK00
Members of the 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of history buffs camped at Broad Chalke near Salisbury during the event that offered talks and debates alongside interactive living history displays and re-enactments.

The Duchess of Cornwall introduced the first event on Monday where she revealed Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYAIr_0gMXikpK00
Historical and replica weapons were on display (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeXlM_0gMXikpK00
Members of the Wimborne Militia provide a guard of honour as a Restoration-era pageant makes it way to the arena (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161Kvb_0gMXikpK00
Even the spectators were encouraged to dress up (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The festival began in June 2011 on a small scale as a fundraiser for the local cricket club but now covers a 70-acre site.

Eras covered include the Celts and Romans, Middle Ages, Napoleonic riflemen and as recently as the world wars, with guns, armour, tanks on show alongside heritage cookery, dancing and music displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH237_0gMXikpK00
A member of the Devereaux’s Regiment (left) salutes (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJ46s_0gMXikpK00
Members of the Whinyates Rocket troop of the Royal House Artillery (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Fr3I_0gMXikpK00
Members of the 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles stand to attention as a Union flag is raised (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

