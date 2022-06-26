ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Lee, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Wolfe The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Southern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 143 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grannie, or over Campton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Vortex around 150 PM EDT. Lane around 155 PM EDT. Malaga around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Paxton and Simpson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabell, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio East central Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Southern Mason County in western West Virginia Northeastern Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Gallipolis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Eleanor, Buffalo, Teays Valley, Crown City, Grimms Landing, Green Bottom, Fraziers Bottom and Ashton. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 37 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV

