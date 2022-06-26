ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Police ID Man Using Walker Killed By Hit-Run Car In Anne Arundel

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQi2A_0gMXh9U100
Paul Haughee Facebook Photo Credit: Paul Haughee Facebook

A man using his walker to cross a Maryland street was struck and killed by a car that fled on Saturday, June 25, authorities said.

Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was struck at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Haughee was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. It was unknown how long the pedestrian was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby, who called 911.

Haughee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 6

T Hawk, the real
2d ago

This is sad, but regardless of the clothing, someone knew they struck something and continued without rendering assistance. Their are some evil, cold, and plain ole horrible people in this world !RIP.

Reply
13
rtype00
3d ago

I am sad that this happened. There are so many pedestrians walking without reflective or light colored clothes, I wish they would stop that.

Reply
7
 

