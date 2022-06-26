Trenton Officer Threatened Pair During Incident At Public School: Authorities

Trenton, New Jersey Police Department Photo Credit: Trenton, New Jersey Police Department Facebook

A Trenton police officer has been suspended from the force after being charged with harassment for an incident at a public school in Hamilton, NJ Advance Media says citing the prosecutor's office.

Rudy Lopez, 36, was issued a summons Friday, June 24. He apparently threatened two people at Lalor Elementary the morning of Wednesday, June 15, the outlet says citing authorities.

Details were not released.

