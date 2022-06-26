ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Johnson will lead Tories at next election, says Brandon Lewis

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has the drive to keep going as PM, despite two by-election defeats for the Conservatives, cabinet minister Brandon Lewis says. The PM is facing criticism after Thursday's losses of Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton but said he is planning for a third term in office. Labour and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Partygate: Harriet Harman to lead probe into claims PM misled MPs

Senior Labour MP Harriet Harman will lead an inquiry into whether Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties in No 10 during lockdowns. The cross-party Privileges Committee, made up of seven MPs, issued a call for evidence after meeting on Wednesday. It said it would be seeking "witness information and...
POLITICS
BBC

Douglas Ross will not take part in 'pretend' independence referendum

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said he will not take part in a "pretend referendum" if Nicola Sturgeon continues with plans for a second vote on Scottish independence. He accused her of playing "games" and said there were more important issues facing the country. The first minister is to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
David Lammy
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Michael Howard
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Boris Johnson 'actively thinking about' third term as PM

Boris Johnson has said he is "actively thinking" about a third term, amid criticism of his leadership. The prime minister was asked if he would like to serve a full second term in office - to 2028 or 2029. "At the moment I'm thinking actively about the third term and...
POLITICS
BBC

Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
CANCER
BBC

Senior Oxfordshire councillor says Boris Johnson must be replaced

The most senior Conservative councillor in Oxfordshire has said Boris Johnson must be replaced as prime minister. Eddie Reeves, the Tories' leader on Oxfordshire County Council since May 2021, said the party will be replaced in government if he is not removed. The Thames Valley's Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Tories#Labour Party#Uk#Conservatives#Tory
BBC

Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'

A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Independence should follow majority vote - Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland should become independent if the SNP won a majority of votes in a UK election, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister wants a referendum in 2023, and is pushing for the Supreme Court to rule on whether Holyrood can legislate for such a vote to take place. If...
POLITICS
BBC

Chris Mason: Stark language as Nato assesses threat from Russia

In the basement of a Madrid hotel, the reality of the threat from Russia is laid bare by one Ukrainian MP and ally of President Zelensky. He's here in person at the Nato summit to make the case for his country's future, and the help it needs to survive. Oleksiy...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: The price of freedom is worth paying, says Boris Johnson

"The price of freedom is worth paying," Boris Johnson has said when asked about the cost of helping defend Ukraine. Speaking from a G7 summit, he argued that letting Russia "get away with" invading Ukraine would have "chilling" consequences and lead to instability. Likening the conflict to defeating Nazi Germany...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Jersey chief minister: Two candidates confirmed

Kristina Moore and Sam Mezec have been confirmed as the only two candidates running for the role of Jersey's chief minister, after nominations closed. The chief minister is due to be elected at the first official meeting of the new States Assembly, which is being held on Tuesday 5 July.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

UK's Johnson Says He Wants to Protect Steelmakers From Energy Costs

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday it was reasonable to consider ways of protecting British steelmakers against surging energy costs which are less of a problem for their competitors from other countries. "We have a system in the UK where we don't privilege our industry in the way that some other countries do," Johnson told broadcasters as he arrived in Germany for a meeting with Group of Seven leaders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Archie Battersbee parents win appeal to reconsider case

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
U.K.
BBC

Brexit: Experts raise legal doubts about UK's protocol plan

There are serious doubts about the government's justification for unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, legal experts have told MPs. The protocol is the Brexit deal for NI which the UK and EU agreed in 2019. The government has cited the international legal concept of 'necessity' for changing the terms.
POLITICS
BBC

First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 28 June

The twentieth FMQs of 2022 comes to a close. Thanks for following - join us again next week. The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. 'Rural Fuel Duty Relief...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Energy demand reduction options for meeting national zero-emission targets in the United Kingdom

In recent years, global studies have attempted to understand the contribution that energy demand reduction could make to climate mitigation efforts. Here we develop a bottom-up, whole-system framework that comprehensively estimates the potential for energy demand reduction at a country level. Replicable for other countries, our framework is applied to the case of the United Kingdom where we find that reductions in energy demand of 52% by 2050 compared with 2020 levels are possible without compromising on citizens' quality of life. This translates to annual energy demands of 40"‰GJ per person, compared with the current Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 116"‰GJ and the global average of 55"‰GJ. Our findings show that energy demand reduction can reduce reliance on high-risk carbon dioxide removal technologies, has moderate investment requirements and allows space for ratcheting up climate ambition. We conclude that national climate policy should increasingly develop and integrate energy demand reduction measures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Bigger Senedd needed for next generation, Jane Hutt says

Wales needs a bigger Senedd to serve the next generation, a Welsh government minister has said. It comes after Labour members in a second constituency rejected a plan to increase the number of Senedd members and change the way they are elected. Party members in Llanelli followed those in Rhondda...
POLITICS
BBC

Pace of council change after Star and Arthur deaths 'depressing'

The time taken to improve children's services in two areas where youngsters were murdered is "depressing", council bosses have been told. Bradford and Solihull councils were heavily criticised after Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents' partners in 2020. Chief executives from both authorities told a parliamentary...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy