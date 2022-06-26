ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Spotted lanternflies return to Harrisburg, what experts say you can do to stop the spread

By Hallie Jacobs
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — Spotted Lanternflies are back in Harrisburg. Right now, they are in their baby, or nymph stage, but they can still be harmful to the environment and the economy. A large part of Pennsylvania's economy...

local21news.com

Comments / 15

Rockers
2d ago

Do you know what I'm gonna do about the Spotted Lantern Fly? The same thing the State is doing!!! Nothing...I will kick back and drink another beer....I'm not wasting my time or money on something the State should of taken care of years ago.

Reply
4
 

