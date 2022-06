BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Burlington. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1000 block of Graham Street about someone who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. They were […]

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO