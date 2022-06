Academy award-nominated actor and singer Nelson Eddy was born in Providence on June 29th, 1901. Eddy grew up in Pawtucket and New Bedford, where he sang in church choirs. He began his career singing with the Philadelphia Opera Society in the 1920s and later starred in movies, appearing in 19 musicals in the 1930s and 1940s. He appeared with co-star Jeannette McDonald in several films including the Oscar-nominated “Naughty Marietta,” “Sweethearts,” and “I Married an Angel.”

