Wiscasset, ME

From Saratoga Springs and Ocean Point to Strawberry Festival: Renewed Wiscasset tradition draws crowd

By SUSAN JOHNS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This side is the outside,” Aoife Cunningham explained of the seashell in her hand. The Edgecomb 5-year-old got it at Strawberry Festival at St. Philip’s Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset. Saturday was her and father Will Cunningham’s first time at the annual event. They loved every second,...

White’s Island discussion to continue

Residents filled the conference room at Wiscasset Community Center Tuesday evening, June 28 to see plans for developing White’s Island into a recreational area, including replacing the footbridges that provided access to it. A Parks and Recreation committee had brought the project forward a few months ago during review of the 2022-2023 town budget.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Bake sale at Ames July 9 for Set for Success

Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars (FOS) is busy procuring school supplies that will help the Wiscasset Elementary School (WES) children be ready for a successful start to the 2022-23 school year. To that end, the group is planning a bake sale on Saturday, July 9 from 7:30 to 1:30, at Ames Supply in Wiscasset. When going to Ames for those weekend project needs, stop by the Feed Our Scholars table to buy some delicious goodies baked by local supporters of Set For Success (S4S).
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Wiscasset Homes on Tour’ highlights style and history July 9

A fine collection of Wiscasset area homes, along with an artist’s studio and a well-preserved historical building, are featured on “Wiscasset Homes on Tour” on Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour-goers will also enjoy music and refreshments at selected sites. One of the tour’s...
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
zip06.com

Westbrook Brewery Open in Time for Summer Crowds

Coastline Brewery has opened in a former medical complex on Grove Beach Road North, across from Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale. (Photo by Eric O’Connell/Harbor News) Fun is finally on tap. Coastline Brewery, the new brewery located at 4 Grove Beach Road North, is now open. Last summer,...
WESTBROOK, CT
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Mostly People ... For A Change’ at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta is showcasing a solo show of the paintings of Bailey Island artist, Dennis Wilkins. The public is invited to meet the artist on Saturday, July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Wilkins will be in the gallery to introduce his work and light refreshments will be provided.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Vandals destroy hives housing a half-million bees at Maine honey business

ALBION (WGME) -- Vandals reportedly caused $5,000 damage after destroying several beehives at Swan’s Honey in Albion over the weekend. According to the Bangor Daily News, the damage was discovered when workers went out to inspect the hives that had been placed on wooden pallets. Each pallet held four hives and each hive housed between 50,000 and 60,000 bees.
ALBION, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Senior Center trustees have annual meeting

Members of Wiscasset Senior Center re-elected the current board of trustees at the annual breakfast meeting Saturday at WCC. Larry Rines will remain trustee chair, Mat ’O Donnell vice chair, Mike Hagerman treasurer and June Ann Percival secretary. Carolann Rines and Kincad Rines with continue as trustees at large.
mainebiz.biz

With a first-in-state franchise, Maine is no longer looking for a cookie Crumbl

Unless you’re referring to those bits and bytes that advertisers hide on your computer, you probably wouldn’t mention “cookies” and “technology” in the same breath. But Crumbl Cookies, which opens its first franchise in Maine on Thursday, says the 511-store chain is not just...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton

A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb FD pancake breakfast July 2

Please plan to join the members of the Edgecomb Fire Department for our annual Pancake Breakfast. It will be held at the Edgecomb Fire Station on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 11 a.m. We will be serving pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice. This will be a great chance to enjoy a great breakfast, while meeting your firefighters and many of your neighbors. We look forward to seeing you. Donations requested.
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gathering for Paul Dickson

You’re invited to join us and celebrate the life of Paul Dickson on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dickson family home (77 Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset). We will be gathering with friends and family to enjoy a casual potluck lunch and honor an incredible man who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Paul to share with all.
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
94.3 WCYY

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on these...
