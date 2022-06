The Odessa Board of Aldermen voted this week to adjust the dates and times that Odessa residents may shoot off fireworks within the city limits this year. According to the city, fireworks may be used on residential property during the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3; and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday, July 4.

ODESSA, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO