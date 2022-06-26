Three teens arrested following police pursuit Saturday night

Milwaukee Police said it has taken three suspects into custody following a police pursuit Saturday night.

The pursuit began near 24th and Burleigh and ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp around 9:36 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen during an armed robbery incident.

Three teens were arrested following the pursuit, a 17-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old girls.

Milwaukee police said charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

