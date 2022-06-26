ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three teens arrested following police pursuit Saturday night

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Milwaukee Police said it has taken three suspects into custody following a police pursuit Saturday night.

The pursuit began near 24th and Burleigh and ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp around 9:36 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen during an armed robbery incident.

Three teens were arrested following the pursuit, a 17-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old girls.

Milwaukee police said charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Farmgrl58
3d ago

What parents? Most likely they were kids when they had their kids.They have no parenting skills. Punish the kids and the parents.Then MAYBE they will learn there are consequences to their actions and inactions . Our new mayor can't comprehend this.

R B
2d ago

Last 50 years the US has lossed an estimate 2,000,000 or more Americans or visitors in senseless homicides and this is tolerated antisocial behavior. Deviants allowed to run amok.

