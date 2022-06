Kellogg Company, which has been in Battle Creek since 1906, began with Dr. John Harvey Kellogg’s accidental creation of corn flakes when a batch of granola was left out overnight in his Battle Creek Sanitarium kitchen and then rolled into flakes the next morning. The discovery became Michigan’s and the nation’s greatest entrepreneurial food success stories when his brother, W. K. launched the cereal industry. The rest is history.

