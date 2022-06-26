ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens man found shot to death in parked car

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7PgE_0gMXcCee00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a man found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Queens Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired around 3:45 p.m. at 129 Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park.

The victim, 31-year-old Satnam Singh, was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and torso inside of a parked car. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
South Ozone Park, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satnam Singh
PIX11

Man breaks woman’s jaw onboard NYC subway train: NYPD

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said. It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD. The man […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Ozone#911#Violent Crime
News 12

NYPD: Man struck by gunfire in overnight Bronx shooting

Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing gunshots in the Jerome Avenue area earlier in June. The NYPD says the unknown suspect fired gunshots and struck a 24-year-old man in his right shin June 17 at around 3 a.m. on 1434 Jerome Ave. The armed individual then entered...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 people discovered stabbed to death in Queens home

NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica. As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims. There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside. "Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm. Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and...
NBC New York

Missing NYC High School Student Found, Family Says

The family of a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx who didn't return home after taking a test at her high school said their missing loved one has been found. Police had been searching for Kyara Villa, and posted pictures of her in the Grand Concourse section on Monday. Her family said Tuesday evening that the teen had been found.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Harlem man stabbed dead in Brooklyn fight

A Harlem man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance during a brawl Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. Christopher Reid, 33, was found with a deep stab wound to his chest just after 4 p.m. in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. in Ocean Hill, police said. Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he died. Cops said Reid had fought with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Queens delivery worker murder suspect released on bail

NEW YORK - A Queens man accused of gunning down a restaurant delivery worker made bail and has been released. The NYPD also confirms his wife was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges. Glenn Hirsch appeared in a courtroom in Kew Gardens on Monday. A judge set bail at...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

New person of interest sought in $25,000 Brooklyn purse-snatching

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a person they’re looking to question in a purse-snatching ruse that cost a 78-year-old woman $25,000. The newly identified person of interest was recorded wearing a distinctive blue hoodie with a logo for Fruity Pebbles and the cereal’s Flintstones cartoon mascots on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy