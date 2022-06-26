Queens man found shot to death in parked car

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a man found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Queens Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired around 3:45 p.m. at 129 Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park.

The victim, 31-year-old Satnam Singh, was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and torso inside of a parked car. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.