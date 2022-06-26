ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bereaved may take legal action against Government over coronavirus inquiry delay

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNKyO_0gMXc3nM00

Bereaved families have warned they may take legal action against the Government over delays to starting the coronavirus public inquiry.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group is considering bringing a judicial review over the failure to provide a setting up date for the inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

They say this leaves the inquiry in “limbo”, more than six months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Baroness Hallett to chair the probe in December 2021.

The PM has previously said the inquiry would start in spring 2022, but its terms of reference have not yet been published, nor a setting-up date specified.

The group says the delay could cost lives, as it slows down how quickly lessons can be learned, and is worried key evidence could be tampered with or destroyed.

Under the 2005 Inquiries Act, an inquiry “must not begin considering evidence before the setting up date”.

Once an inquiry is under way it is an offence under the Act to destroy or tamper with evidence.

The campaign group believes the six-month delay between appointing the inquiry chairwoman and giving a setting up date goes beyond the “reasonable time” allowed by law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLDEH_0gMXc3nM00

Elkan Abrahamson, head of major inquiries at Broudie Jackson Canter, who is representing the group, said taking legal action is the “last thing” families want but they may be left with no choice.

He said: “In the vast majority of inquiries a setting-up date is given within days or weeks of the chair being appointed, so this delay of over six months is both unprecedented and totally inexplicable.

“The consequences are extremely serious, as it only becomes a criminal offence to destroy or tamper with evidence after the inquiry’s start date.

“By failing to give one, the Prime Minister is opening the door to key evidence being destroyed.”

Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “These delays slow down how quickly we can learn lessons from the pandemic and could cost lives, so why is the Prime Minister endlessly wasting time?

“He could set the inquiry up and get the process moving with the stroke of a pen.

“Even more worryingly, this delay makes it far more likely that key evidence will be lost or destroyed.

“If the Prime Minister can’t do what’s needed to let Baroness Hallett crack on with the job of learning the lessons from the deaths of our loved ones, we’ll need to consider every option available to us.”

A Government spokesperson said: “In accordance with the Inquiries Act, the Prime Minister has consulted the devolved administrations and is now finalising the terms of reference.

“These will be published shortly.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus

Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK.The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK.A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab.“Look at the advice from the NHS.“To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while.“I do know that cases are up.“I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Inquiry#Bereaved Families#Justice
The Independent

US Attorney General says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion drug

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the US Department of Justice will “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom” after the US Supreme Court struck down constitutional protections for abortion, reversing 50 years of abortion rights.A statement from his office on 24 June warned states that they cannot ban the medication abortion drug mifepristone, as Republican legislators introduce dozens of proposals restricting the availability of approved prescription drugs to terminate a pregnancy.President Joe Biden has also directed the US Department of Health and Human Services “to protect women’s access to critical medications for reproductive health care” including “essential...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Channel migrants to be tagged and prosecuted if they don't comply with new Home Office crackdown - starting with those who avoided first flight to Rwanda last week

Refugees who arrive over the English Channel in small boats are set to be electronically tagged and will face prosecution if they fail to comply, under new proposals from the Home Office. The 12-month pilot scheme will see those who arrive in Britain via dangerous or 'unnecessary' routes fitted with...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Court challenge tests authority of Islamic religious law in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria, June 23 (Reuters) - A Nigerian court on Thursday reserved judgment on a challenge against sharia law in the mostly Muslim northern state of Kano in a case that will test the authority of Islamic religious law in Africa's most populous country. Nigeria's constitution is neutral on religion....
RELIGION
BBC

Brexit: Experts raise legal doubts about UK's protocol plan

There are serious doubts about the government's justification for unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, legal experts have told MPs. The protocol is the Brexit deal for NI which the UK and EU agreed in 2019. The government has cited the international legal concept of 'necessity' for changing the terms.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reason.com

Mass. Governor's Non-Cooperation Order as to Enforcement of Other States' Abortion Laws

Just issued yesterday; not sure how much practical significance this will have, but I thought I'd note it:. [1.] No Assistance from Executive Department Agencies. Except as required by the order of a court of competent jurisdiction, no executive department agency and no employee, appointee, officer, or other person acting on behalf of any executive department agency may provide any information or expend or use time, money, facilities, property, equipment, personnel or other resources in furtherance of any investigation or proceeding initiated in or by another State that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability or professional sanction upon a person or entity for.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

MP: Families need legal aid if action allowed against Adams over IRA bombings

Families should be eligible for legal aid to take action against Gerry Adams if he is proven to have responsibility for three IRA bombings, MPs have heard.The UK Government was pressed by DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) to give such assurances after it emerged former Sinn Fein president Mr Adams has been given notice of legal action.Three victims say they have filed a civil claim against Mr Adams for adjudication by the High Court in England.Mr Adams has always denied that he was a member of the IRA.He makes his point powerfully and he should address it to a law...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Inquiry must wait until autumn to grill Boris Johnson over whether he lied to parliament

Boris Johnson will not face a grilling by the committee investigating whether he lied to parliament over Downing Street parties until the autumn, it was revealed as the inquiry was formally launched today.A Conservative bid to block Harriet Harman from leading the investigation failed, after the senior Labour MP was confirmed as chair today.But no decision has yet been taken over whether oral evidence sessions of questioning by the Commons Privileges committee will be held in public and before the TV cameras.The Commons voted in April for the committee to conduct an investigation into whether Mr Johnson’s repeated denials...
POLITICS
The Independent

Royal Mail managers vote to strike in jobs dispute

Royal Mail managers have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs.Members of Unite backed walkouts by 86% and by 89% in Northern Ireland.The union said Royal Mail plans to cut 542 frontline delivery managers’ jobs alongside a redeployment programme to bring in worsening terms and conditions.The dispute involves around 2,400 managers across more than 1,000 delivery offices.Throughout the ballot process, Unite head office has misled members about additional job losses. This is not true. Unite has ignored our request to correct these claimsRoyal MailUnite said it would announce strike dates in the coming days and called for management to...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

No decision yet on recruitment process for new No 10 ethics adviser

A decision on the recruitment process for the replacement for Lord Geidt has not yet been made, a parliamentary committee has heard.The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee was also told by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case that Boris Johnson’s former ministerial interests adviser was not asked for his opinion on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill before he quit.Mr Case was appearing before the committee alongside Darren Tierney, director general of propriety and ethics at the Cabinet Office.The appearance comes in the shadow of the partygate controversy, as well as the decision of a row over steel tariffs and international...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy