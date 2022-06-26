ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xDGu_0gMXc11u00

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court 's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.

Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.

Comments / 241

Christopher Gilliard
2d ago

She said the quiet part out loud. This anti abortion nonsense is all about forcing white women to have more babies in an attempt to stave off becoming a minority majority country.

Reply(61)
59
Susan Smith
1d ago

Trump wants to be a dictator and we can't have this happen. The Supreme Court was extremely wrong to overturn Roe vs Wade and Trump set this into motion!! There's too many valid reasons that abortion should be legal. I would have died in 1989 from an ectopic pregnancy if abortion had been illegal!! All Donald Trump wants to do is exact control of America for that's all he's about is power, control and money!! Why can't people see him for he truly is? A sociopath. I'm a born again Christian and I say this. Trump has misled Christians terribly. Jesus teaches us to love one another as he loved us. You're not a good Christian or one at all if you're a master manipulator using religion to be prejudicial, lie, cheat & steal to get what you want!! He's torn our country in half & is still wreaking havoc upon us when he's no longer the president. God help us all if he gets re-elected 🙏

Reply(18)
39
GWCC
3d ago

That's exactly what this is all about the white life. Y'all worried scared that the white life won't be no more in about 10 years.

Reply(15)
41
Related
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Congresswoman#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

