Orange County, NY

Orange County Sheriff’s Office secures CALEA Law Enforcement accreditation for third time

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc (CALEA) Law Enforcement Accreditation for the...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins GOP Orange County sheriff line in primary

GOSHEN – Former Orange County Sheriff’s captain and now Deputy Montgomery Village Police Chief Paul Arteta easily defeated Undersheriff Kenneth Jones for the Republican line in the November election for sheriff. Arteta polled almost 66 percent of the vote on Tuesday – 7,794 votes, to Jones’ 34 percent...
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Police look to solve 18-year-old murder in Newburgh

Law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley say new advancements in science and technology have breathed new life into an 18-year-old murder, and are seeking the public's assistance to help crack the cold case. Yvonne Torch, 31, the owner and operator of His and Hers Salon, was beaten and murdered...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Rockland County finance commissioner dies

NEW CITY – Former Rockland County Finance Commissioner Harold Peterson died on June 24 after a brief illness. He was 77. The Rockland native served in county government until 1992 before going on to a career in banking. Peterson served two years in the Army where he became an...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigating Woodstock burglary

WOODSTOCK – State Police are investigating a burglary that took place in the Woodstock area of Ratterman Road and Route 375 at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Two persons of interest have been identified. One is described as a dark-skinned woman wearing a hijab who was seen...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First responders save life in Union Vale

UNION VALE – First responders and a Dutchess County 911 dispatcher are being credited with saving a life early Monday morning. Union Vale Fire Department EMS was dispatched at 1:28 a.m. on June 27 for an unconscious man who was reportedly not breathing. While emergency personnel were responding to...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby girl

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – An emergency dispatcher with the Westchester County Department of Emergency Response helped deliver a baby girl on Sunday morning. This is the second baby that Dispatcher Alexander Dennett Sr. has helped to deliver from his communication desk. In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman charged with endangering welfare of child

ROSENDALE – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Kingston woman following a report of a physical dispute at an address on Creek Locks Road in the Town of Rosendale at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. It is alleged that Esther Minter, 35, was involved in...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County and WMCHealth partner to improve mental health services

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and WMCHealth executives on Tuesday announced plans to create a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence at MidHudson Regional Hospital (MHRH), in a public-private partnership. Molinaro pledged $3 million of county funds to support the joint venture that will add 20...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston man charged with impaired driving

A 19-year-old Kingston man faces charges of impaired driving after being arrested by Ontario Provincial Police Sunday morning. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. According to an OPP news release, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a...
KINGSTON, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County passes law allowing women safe access to abortion

NEW YORK -- The Empire State is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, lawmakers in Westchester County say they want to make sure women have safe access, free from protesters. The Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act passed the county Board of Legislators 15-2 on Monday night. "Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, a person, a woman, or staff person has the right to walk freely to and from a health care facility," Democratic Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson said."Eleven years ago, this law didn't get passed for a reason, and it still is...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Village of Liberty Police Participating in Unique Program

More departments should use this kind of program with residents. It's always a bummer when you get pulled over and will usually cost you if you get a ticket. Sometimes, it really isn't your fault, you might not be aware of how fast you're going or maybe a light is out in your vehicle and you missed it. One local police department is trying a new approach when it comes to pulling over and it really benefits everyone in the area.
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested on drug charges in Greene County

TOWN OF CATSKILL – State Police patrolling in the Town of Catskill at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 initiated a traffic stop for a car with vehicle and traffic violations. Investigation led to the arrests of all three people in the vehicle. The driver, Jessica Collazo, 32,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Legislative committee approves local gas tax cut

GOSHEN – The Ways and Means Committee of the Orange County Legislature, Tuesday, voted to cut the county portion of sales tax on gas at the pump in the fourth quarter of the year. The measure now goes to the full legislature next week. Under the county plan, the...

