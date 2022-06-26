Orange County Sheriff’s Office secures CALEA Law Enforcement accreditation for third time

More departments should use this kind of program with residents. It's always a bummer when you get pulled over and will usually cost you if you get a ticket. Sometimes, it really isn't your fault, you might not be aware of how fast you're going or maybe a light is out in your vehicle and you missed it. One local police department is trying a new approach when it comes to pulling over and it really benefits everyone in the area.

LIBERTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO