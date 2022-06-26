Orange County Sheriff’s Office secures CALEA Law Enforcement accreditation for third time

NEW YORK -- The Empire State is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, lawmakers in Westchester County say they want to make sure women have safe access, free from protesters. The Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act passed the county Board of Legislators 15-2 on Monday night. "Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, a person, a woman, or staff person has the right to walk freely to and from a health care facility," Democratic Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson said."Eleven years ago, this law didn't get passed for a reason, and it still is...
