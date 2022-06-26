ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy killed, 3 other children critical after West Side fire

CHICAGO – A child was killed and three other children are in critical condition after a fire in a West Side home early Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the boy as 4-year-old Axel Cruz.

Police said the fire broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, Alex was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the children suffered from smoke inhalation.

Two adults were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, according to fire department officials.

A neighbor told WGN News the children were all siblings and the family had lived in the home for several years.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement and that’s where all 4 children were found.

The community is honoring the boy’s life with a memorial outside his home that includes a teddy bear, flowers and pictures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

