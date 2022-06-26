Raising the alarm on Ghost Guns

A new report from the Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits outlines gaps and non-compliance in the Baltimore Police Department’s past use of surveillance equipment. The audit, which was released this month, reviewed BPD surveillance programs from 2014-2021 – specifically examining the department’s Body Worn Camera program,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a matter of days hundreds of people are expected to descend into Baltimore over 4th of July weekend. The City will be hosting its annual fireworks show, which was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This holiday weekend will come on the heels of what's...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.
“He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced last week to serve a term of life in prison for his role in a fatal shooting in July 2020, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. A jury found that 25-year-old Danjuan McBride shot and killed Tavonte Briggs during...
One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE — Police in Maryland, coordinating with its aviation unit, caught multiple vehicles exceeding 100 miles per hour on Route 10 during a recent high-speed enforcement detail. Last week, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said it conducted a two-and-a-half-hour “high-intensity speed enforcement detail” on Route 10 just south...
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say. Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police.
Fans of “The Wire” know the hard-hitting, confrontational social critiques delivered by its creators, George Pelecanos and David Simon. They’ve lost none of their gritty, scathing indictment of dysfunctional communities as proved by the six episode series, “We Own This City.” Based on real events, to our shocking dismay, sequences immerse us in Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center was temporarily locked down on Monday after authorities were alerted to a security threat, which turned out to be a piece of cardboard fashioned to resemble a weapon, corrections officials said.
The center was locked down around noon over the potential security threat, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correction Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said in an email.
Correctional staff tasked with monitoring facility video and camera systems “saw what appeared to be a potential security risk at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.”
The department investigated the threat using its special operations...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found a...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.
“I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said.
Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown.
Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.
Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted.
One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene.
This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said.
Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door.
The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend.
Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes.
“Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos on Monday, June 27, of two suspects who are wanted for allegedly stealing cigarettes from an area convenience store. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13, officials said that an unknown man and woman walked into Royal Farms on the 2200...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A New Jersey man was caught with 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside his electric wheelchair last week at BWI Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.
Gabriel Ruiz, 34, of Union City, NJ is charged with felony narcotics importation and possession. He was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority officers at the Baltimore airport on Monday, June 21 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Officials said 13 plastic-wrapped cocaine bricks were found in the man’s Jazzy 614 electric wheelchair after the wheelchair was x-rayed. The bricks were positively identified as cocaine after officers used field test kits.
Credit: US Customs and Border Protection
The CBP said the bricks had a combined weight of 30 pounds and three ounces and had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.
The State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Anne Colt Leitess, is prosecuting Ruiz.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Comments / 0