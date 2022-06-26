Legal Analyst addresses Supreme Court's rule on public funding for religious schools

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union over an old Texas abortion law. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of abortion providers in Texas that seeks to block state officials from enforcing the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This time next week, it will cost drivers roughly a dollar more to fill up a 15-gallon gas tank in Maryland. Starting Friday, July 1st, Maryland’s gas tax will rise from 36 cents per gallon to 43 cents per gallon. The cost increase comes as...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll shows the race for Maryland governor is very unsettled with just three weeks to go until the primaries. A poll by Goucher College along with the Baltimore Banner and WYPR found that the Democratic primary is essentially a three-way race between author Wes Moore, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Marine Resources Commission adopted new rules this week on crab harvests, including limits on how many bushels of male blue crabs watermen can haul each day. The restrictions come after a recent survey that found the number of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A New Jersey man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport this month after authorities said he tried to smuggle more than 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a motorized wheelchair. Gabriel Ruiz, 34, of Union City, N.J., faces charges of narcotics importation and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hotter and more humid conditions arrive as June ends and July begins, along with a risk of storms. After a gorgeous, bright, and dry Tuesday, expect another cool start to Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s across the state. The heat...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here comes the rain!. Temps will be a bit cooler today, but rain showers and a few storms move in. Highs will run a few degrees below average with the cloud cover and rain. This is all part of our next weather maker. A cold front...
