Legal Analyst addresses Supreme Court's rule on public funding for religious schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll shows the race for Maryland governor is very unsettled with just three weeks to go until the primaries. A poll by Goucher College along with the Baltimore Banner and WYPR found that the Democratic primary is essentially a three-way race between author Wes Moore, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO