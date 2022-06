We all know the upcoming Independence Day weekend, three days for many us since the holiday falls on a Monday, will be a blast in Park City. The Fourth of July parade will undoubtedly draw a huge crowd to Old Town to enjoy the floats while the patriotic vibes will permeate through the day. Park City is always seen as one of the top places in the state to mark the nation’s birth. Parkites, people from elsewhere in Utah and visitors from outside the state seek the charm of a small town on July 4.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO