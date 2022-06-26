ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol Gardens and Grill wins People's Choice Award in 2022 Wing Walk

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe yearly Discover Bristol Wing Walk returned to Bristol on Saturday. Those participating checked in at Cascade Draft House and were given a punch card prior to beginning. They then sampled...

wcyb.com

Comments / 1

 

erwinrecord.net

Park will host Jonesborough Days Pool Party July 1

Wetlands Water Park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. The Jonesborough Days Pool Party will offer a live DJ, concessions and giveaways. Admission is $5 per person. Wetlands Water Park offers a wide variety of family friendly fun including three flume water slides,...
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Minding Your Business: The launch of Bristol Now proves the power of local interest

Happy (almost) Fourth of July week! Below are a few tidbits on events and business happenings. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) is $4.51, down eight cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average is $4.48. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Hard Rock Casino Bristol holds final hiring event before opening

Hard Rock International hosted its final hiring event at the temporary casino in Bristol before it opens to the public. The hiring event was held Saturday at the casino property on Gate City Highway. News 5 was told there was a line to get in the door to apply. Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
wcyb.com

Agape Women's Services works to help women with unplanned pregnancies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Following Roe v. Wade being overturned Friday, a pregnancy medical clinic in the Tri-Cities says it is here to help. Agape Women's Services is a nonprofit pregnancy resource center and state licensed medical clinic. It serves Johnson City and the surrounding area. Agape provides...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Input sought on proposed pump track in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails […]
Kingsport Times-News

GTOs from coast to coast converge on Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA Nation- al Convention. The GTO Associa- tion of America, the oldest and largest GTO club, also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the Catalina and the LeMans. The show...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Barnwood Builders' films episode in Wise

‘Barnwood Builders,’ a documentary television series on the Magnolia Network, featured Wise, Virginia, in its most recent episode. In the show, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia master craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, reusing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. Jim and Susan Gilliam Cox contacted the builders about an old Gilliam family homeplace — a log home dating back to the 1860s — and the home was chosen to be featured on the show. These photos were taken by Tim Cox on the final day of the four-day shoot in March. If you missed the airing of the episode last Thursday, you can still watch it on discovery+ or other streaming platforms. See additional photos at www.timesnews.net.
WISE, VA
WJHL

First “Pride Rainbow Festival” held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the first year of Johnson City’s “Pride Rainbow Festival” and the beginning of a new tradition. Hundreds of people and about 50 vendors attended. The event aims to increase visibility of the queer community and let everyone know that they are accepted no matter who they are. “Love is […]
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities Airport to host job fair

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m. Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions. Companies looking to hire new candidates are: Tri-Cities Airport Authority TSA American Airlines UNifi Ground Handling Services Tailwind Consessionaries […]
WJHL

Officials announce long-term road closure in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists who drive on Garland Road in Limestone will need to find an alternate route for the upcoming months. Officials announced that the road will be closed for several months beginning on Wednesday, June 29, for bridge repairs. Access to Garland Road from Old State Route 34 will be closed. Those […]
LIMESTONE, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol Tennessee abortion center seeks donation to make move to Virginia

An online donation drive launched by an owner of a Bristol, Tennessee abortion center has collected over $80,000 to move their operations across state lines. The GoFundMe account says the need for funds began following the leak of the potential Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision last month. Owners of...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Riding the bus – Mountain Empire Transit

NORTON – Mountain Empire Transit driver Judy Horne rolled up to her scheduled METGo! stop a few minutes early Monday for the first of a week-long series of ride-alongs by the Kingsport Times News. Horne was one of eight MET drivers across the system’s three basic services who help...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Grateful for the heart and soul of 'small town' police officers

When I hear the term “small town policing,” it is often used condescendingly, with references to Barney Fife, carrying one bullet in his pocket. In my mind, I see something else, based on personal observance: a Rogersville officer carrying in his arms an old, frail woman through knee-deep snow to her front door; a Rogersville officer who digs into his own pocket to try and provide as much food as he can to homeless folks camped under a river bridge; a Hawkins County deputy who makes sure a kitten whose leg has been sawn off by a soulless human makes it to a shelter; a Rogersville officer who sees a young man walking along the highway in the dark, who he had arrested a day earlier for DUI, and picks him up and takes him home.
wcyb.com

Work crews conducting smoke tests in Abingdon

Abingdon, Va. (WCYB) — Work crews will be conducting smoke tests of sanitary sewers this week. The tests will assist in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system. During the test, you may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or from holes in the ground. The...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]

