Bristol Gardens and Grill wins People's Choice Award in 2022 Wing Walk

When I hear the term “small town policing,” it is often used condescendingly, with references to Barney Fife, carrying one bullet in his pocket. In my mind, I see something else, based on personal observance: a Rogersville officer carrying in his arms an old, frail woman through knee-deep snow to her front door; a Rogersville officer who digs into his own pocket to try and provide as much food as he can to homeless folks camped under a river bridge; a Hawkins County deputy who makes sure a kitten whose leg has been sawn off by a soulless human makes it to a shelter; a Rogersville officer who sees a young man walking along the highway in the dark, who he had arrested a day earlier for DUI, and picks him up and takes him home.

3 DAYS AGO