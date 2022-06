INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s high of 86 in Indianapolis officially makes it 6 straight days with hotter than average weather. This stretch of hot weather from the past week and even week before has come with dry conditions. The last day of measurable rain in the city was June 12th and pre-drought conditions are present across 44% of the state. Despite this a chance for rain is on the way with cooler weather in sight too.

