Hard Rock Casino Bristol holds final hiring event before opening

By WCYB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard Rock International hosted its final hiring event at the temporary casino in Bristol before it opens to the public. The hiring event was held Saturday at the casino property on...

Johnson City Press

Minding Your Business: The launch of Bristol Now proves the power of local interest

Happy (almost) Fourth of July week! Below are a few tidbits on events and business happenings. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) is $4.51, down eight cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average is $4.48. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA agrees to injunction over landfill, sets timeline for closure

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A timeline is now set for the closure of the Bristol, Virginia landfill after city leaders agreed to a preliminary injunction filed by Bristol, Tennessee. The sister cities are engaged in a legal battle over the landfill as its pungent odors have intruded into homes and businesses for the last year […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Country Club undergoing major renovations

Johnson City Country Club is going back to its roots. A major capital improvement project is underway at the club and one of the main goals is to bring the course as close to its original design as possible. The club opened in 1913 as a nine-hole course and a few years later, more holes were designed by famed golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Input sought on proposed pump track in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails […]
HAMPTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Park will host Jonesborough Days Pool Party July 1

Wetlands Water Park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. The Jonesborough Days Pool Party will offer a live DJ, concessions and giveaways. Admission is $5 per person. Wetlands Water Park offers a wide variety of family friendly fun including three flume water slides,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities Airport to host job fair

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m. Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions. Companies looking to hire new candidates are: Tri-Cities Airport Authority TSA American Airlines UNifi Ground Handling Services Tailwind Consessionaries […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: GTOs from coast to coast converge on Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA Nation- al Convention. The GTO Association of America, the oldest and largest GTO club, also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the Catalina and the LeMans. The show features...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Job fair at Tri-Cities Airport has large turnout

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — There was a large turnout Tuesday afternoon for a job fair on the mezzanine level of Tri-Cities Airport. Lots of people looking to see what jobs were available from several different aviation companies. Companies are looking to keep up with increased travel demands and are...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Officials announce long-term road closure in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists who drive on Garland Road in Limestone will need to find an alternate route for the upcoming months. Officials announced that the road will be closed for several months beginning on Wednesday, June 29, for bridge repairs. Access to Garland Road from Old State Route 34 will be closed. Those […]
LIMESTONE, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee City School Board approves tuition-free elementary program

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Tennessee City School Board has approved a tuition-free designated elementary program for the new school year. Fairmount Elementary will be tuition-free starting in August for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Tuition will be required when the student goes into sixth grade. Officials...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Agape Women's Services works to help women with unplanned pregnancies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Following Roe v. Wade being overturned Friday, a pregnancy medical clinic in the Tri-Cities says it is here to help. Agape Women's Services is a nonprofit pregnancy resource center and state licensed medical clinic. It serves Johnson City and the surrounding area. Agape provides...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend.

ELIZABETHTON — Independence Day won’t be until Monday, but there are plenty of events planned through the weekend in Downtown Elizabethton for the nation’s birthday. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the weekly Cruise-In, sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on Saturday. On Friday, the monthly First Friday will take place downtown and at Covered Bridge Park, with such events as the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and a live performance by Big Son.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon native earns #1 seed in VSGA Amateur Championship

Abingdon native Connor Creasy earned stroke-play medalist honors at the 109th Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk, VA. Creasy, who recently finished his third year at the University of Georgia, shot a two-day total of 11-under par (133) to earn the top...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild has been years in the making

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An informational meeting was held Tuesday evening about Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project. The $20 million project involves revamping the Main Street corridor, including better-looking and safer sidewalks and crosswalks, better parking, and relocating utility lines to make them less visible. “A lot of those are going to be rerouted either […]
KINGSPORT, TN

