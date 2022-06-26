It’s Kitchn’s Week Off!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I had a really hard time finding a paper towel holder that I liked. First off, they’re all not so nice on the eyes. As someone who prides themselves of neat countertops and stylish kitchen essentials, traditional, sterile-looking options just weren’t cutting it. But aesthetics aside, I was dealing with a bigger problem: Lots of versions out there just did not work. They scooted across the counter as I tried to rip off a sheet. Or, they had no arm to rip the sheet off with, in which case the roll would just unravel itself in a sad slump. Other holders caused the roll itself to shimmy up the poll as I attempted to grab a sheet, sometimes even pulling itself off.

