MARENGO, Iowa — Police confirm to Iowa's News Now there was a gas leak at or near a home where a 13-year-old girl was found dead Monday morning in Marengo. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says there was some sort of gas leak but there was no natural gas leak in the home itself. He said they are not releasing any more information at this time.

MARENGO, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO