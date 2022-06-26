More than 150K pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of Australian baby formula arrived at LAX Tuesday.Bubs Australia says its third Operation Fly Formula delivery landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 9:15 a.m. A second delivery is scheduled for Philadelphia, Penn. on July 5.The two deliveries will eventually include approximately 320,000 pounds of Bubs Organic Infant Formula S1, Bubs Organic Follow On Formula S2, Bubs Supreme Infant Formula Supreme Follow On Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula S1, Bubs Goat Milk Follow On Formula S2. The products will be available for purchase through Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, and other stores.The White House launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula due to an ongoing shortage of domestic products. A safety recall issued by the FDA shut down a key Abbott Nutrition facility, impacting the production of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. So far, Operation Fly Formula has completed at least 32 flights and imported almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.Visit aussiebubs.com for stores where Bubs infant formula is sold.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO