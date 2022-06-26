ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

More than 150K pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — Much needed relief for parents arrived by cargo plane Sunday morning at Bush Intercontinental Airport. More than 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrived just before 7 a.m., ready to provide enough formula for 1.5 million bottles. The formula shipment is part of President Joe Biden's "Operation...

www.khou.com

Government
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

