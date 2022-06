ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Asheboro and flown to the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The initial call came in as a welfare check at 6:42 p.m. The RCSO says a woman was laying on the side of the road beside a car […]

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO