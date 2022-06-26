Durr: Today is a wonderful day, In light of the Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade Ruling’

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said he has a message for women in other states who want an abortion. He welcomed any woman from another state that bans abortion that New Jersey will “respect their right to choose." His real message to women and pro-abortion zealots is “I’m running for higher office and seek your support." The governor is just trying to raise his national profile and takes advantage of any opportunity to do so.

