ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey Attorney General Issued Guidance on Conceal Carry Legality

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – Conceal carry is now legal across the nation, but New Jersey...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 60

Viking75
3d ago

what about citizens protecting them selves i work in Atlantic city and camden night shift as a tow truck driver theres times where i needed to protect myself go to camden at 2 am you will see what i am talking about

Reply(3)
16
KEMNJ
3d ago

The Supreme Court merely ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, which follows the Constitutional right to bear arms. They specifically struck down NY's law that discriminated against who could carry by those "demonstrated need" or not.

Reply
10
Winston Wolf
2d ago

Too bad New Jersey Democrats...You have no choice As long as we're not violent felons, you shall issue me my permit!! I served my country, now your going to serve me my concealed carry permit.OOHRAH!

Reply
7
Related
NJ.com

Suspicious of Murphy’s newest N.J. gun bills | Letters

I recently became aware of several New Jersey weapons bills regarding possession of body armor, ammunition purchases, and standards for firearm purchaser identification cards and handgun permits. These bills, backed by Gov. Phil Murphy and some recently introduced, were just released by Senate and Assembly committees. I find the timing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
WETM 18 News

Special legislative session for New York gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a proclamation calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session on Thursday. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed New York State’s concealed carry law unconstitutional because it required proper cause to carry a handgun outside a person’s home. Lawmakers like Amy Paulin have already announced […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
New Jersey 101.5

Phony Phil at it again in his quest for power beyond NJ (Opinion)

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said he has a message for women in other states who want an abortion. He welcomed any woman from another state that bans abortion that New Jersey will “respect their right to choose." His real message to women and pro-abortion zealots is “I’m running for higher office and seek your support." The governor is just trying to raise his national profile and takes advantage of any opportunity to do so.
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. judge shortage reaching crisis level, with huge delays for thousands. ‘This is catastrophic.’

Mushrooming judicial vacancies are exacting a heavy toll on New Jersey’s court system. The price: Justice delayed or denied for thousands of residents. Almost a fifth of all trial court positions are expected to go unfilled by year’s end. Even the New Jersey Supreme Court will be down three justices after the retirement of Justice Barry Albin on July 6, a day before he reaches the judicial retirement age of 70.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin issues directive clarifying requirements for carrying firearms in public in wake of Supreme Court’s decision

NEW JERSEY – In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need in order to get a permit to carry a handgun in public, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced a directive clarifying requirements for carrying firearms in New Jersey.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy