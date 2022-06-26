ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

One Killed in Fatal Crash in Wilmington

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 shortly...

NBC Philadelphia

Trucks Collide on NJ Turnpike Near Del. Memorial Bridge

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was able to get by on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes as emergency responders investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.
BEAR, DE
BreakingAC

Vehicle overturns in crash on parkway in EHT

A vehicle lost control and went off the road Monday on the Garden State Parkway Crash. State Police responded at 4:47 p.m. at milepost 33 in Egg Harbor Township, Trooper Brandi Slota said. The driver and passengers complained of pain and were taken to an area hospital. No further information...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
MyChesCo

Adult and Juvenile Arrested for Wilmington’s June 24th Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants in Chester County

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At South Jersey Apartment Complex: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said. Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon, was charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the killing, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

19-year-old was driving more than 100 mph before fatal collision, cops say

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old motorist with death by auto following a crash that killed a Gloucester County woman in February. Tyler Proffitt, of Turnersville, was allegedly driving a Subaru Impreza at more than 100 mph on southbound Route 42/North Black Horse Pike around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 before his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown woman, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

Cocaine, Handgun Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 14, at approximately 6:42 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2300 block of North Tatnall Street. They attempted to make contact with 19-year-old Michael Braxton, who fled from officers. Braxton was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and 4.4 grams of cocaine.
WILMINGTON, DE
