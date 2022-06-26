Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for June 26, 2022

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

AMP’d, 5461 McKenna Square.

Another Chance House Inc., 209 S. Jackson St.

Corn Express, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Days Inn Medical Center, 2102 S. Coulter St.

Delvin’s Catering, 1300 N. Hughes St.

Dollar General, 1550 S. FM 2381.

Eat Rite Health Food, 2425 W. I-40.

El Tejavan Catering, 3420 W. I-40.

Fav’s Catering, 706 S.W. 16th Ave.

Fav’s Mobile, 706 S.W. 16th Ave.

Fiesta Foods, 1012 S.E. 10th Ave.

From 6th Collective, 18100 W. I-40.

My Place Hotel, 2208 Cinema Drive.

Penney OpCo #2169, 7701 W. I-40.

Plains Produce Ltd., 1813 S.W. 3rd Ave.

Polly’s Pub, 1405 S.W. 10th Ave.

Roast and Toast, 600 S. Tyler St.

Valore Italian Restaurant Catering, 900 S. Tyler St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Golden Light Mobile, 2908 S.W. 6th Ave.

Holiday Inn Express, 2806 Wolflin Ave.

Xtreme Ice, 6951 Bell St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/99) Best Western Plus, 1505 Ross St. Juice machine heavily soiled on underside. Correct by 09/15.

(A/92) Braum’s Ice Cream #69, 7401 S.W. 34th Ave. No towels at hand sink. COS. Wet wiping cloths on prep tables throughout kitchen; to-go cup used as scoop in seasoning container; soil and mold in diffuser aperture of soda machines; mold accumulating in ice machine; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; heavy dust accumulation on exhaust vents in kitchen; food debris and grease on top side of grease receptacle; heavy dust and food debris from previous days on several surfaces. Correct by 09/15.

(A/97) California del Norte, 309 N. Harrison St. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/27. Freezers need to be repaired and defrosted. Correct by 09/15.

(A/98) California del Norte Push Cart #051612, 309 N. Harrison St. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/27.

(A/98) California del Norte Push Cart #051613, 309 N. Harrison St. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/27.

(A/98) California del Norte Push Cart #051614, 309 N. Harrison St. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/27.

(A/98) California del Norte Push Cart #051615, 309 N. Harrison St. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/27.

(A/98) Casa Jalisco, 5608 River Road. HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) plan needed for ceviche. Correct by 06/27.

(A/97) Charlotte’s Web of Flavors, 1000 S. Georgia St. Pickle spoon handle touching pickles. COS. Food held more than 24 hours must be date marked. Correct by 06/30.

(A/99) Corn Express Mobile, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd. Freezer must be defrosted and non-working lights removed. Correct by 09/15.

(B/84) Dyer’s Bar B Que, 1619 S. Kentucky St., Space 210. Cook handled food with bare hands. COS. Clean plates on cook line visibly soiled with food. Correct by 06/18. Sanitizer test strips needed; cutting boards heavily scored and must be sanded or replaced. Correct by 06/25. Employee food on cook line; working containers must be stored at least six inches off floor; dishes stacked wet; vent hood filters heavily soiled; walls and floors must be clean to sight and touch; ice machine and soda holder soiled; paint peeling on walls in kitchen area (repeat violation); gaskets on coolers need to be repaired (repeat violation); sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 09/13.

(B/88) Gooney’s Bar and Grill, 705 S. Polk St. Chicken stored above beef in walk-in and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food in top cold hold; clean utensils stored in dirty drawer. COS. Chemical sanitizer in buckets not at proper strength. Correct by 06/20. Cutting board heavily scored and must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 06/27. Gaps at back door must be sealed; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; cloths stored in water did not have enough chemical sanitizer; vent hoods and several areas in kitchen dirty and must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 09/15.

(A/99) Groovy Snow, 5220 S. Western St. Establishment permit number must be placed on both sides of unit. Correct by 09/20.

(A/97) Jiggle Berry, 3801 Olsen Blvd., Space 3. Sanitizer bucket stored in hand sink in kitchen. Correct by 07/01. Spoon handle touching brown sugar. Correct by 09/19.

(A/96) Laila Quick Stop, 2900 S. Western St. Pickles left out at room temperature after opened. Correct by 06/24. Covered trash receptacle needed in restroom. Correct by 09/19.

(A/95) Legacy at Town Square, 9700 Hillside Road. Sauces requiring refrigeration after opening stored on shelf. Correct by 06/25. Slime and food debris accumulation on drain board of ice machine; intake and exhaust air ducts must be cleaned and filters changed. Correct by 09/20.

(A/98) Level Up Nutrition, 1217 S.E. 10th Ave. Gaps at back door must be sealed; freezer must be defrosted. Correct by 09/15.

(A/93) Little Caesar’s Coulter, 6020 S. Coulter St., Space 100. Pizzas on timer rack not date marked. Correct by 06/25. Sanitizer test strips needed. Correct by 07/02. A Certified Food Manager must be on site during all hours of food prep/service. Correct by 07/22.

(A/97) Moore Living Center, 400 S.W. 14th Ave. Cutting boards heavily scored and must be sanded or replaced. Correct by 07/01. Fish must be removed from ROP (reduced oxygen packing) before thawing. Correct by 09/19.

(A/99) Potato Factory, 4631 S. Western St. Scoop handle touching potato salad. COS.

(A/95) Petro Stopping Centers Convenience Store, 8500 E. I-40. Spray bottle above freezer not labeled. Correct by 06/20. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; wall coverings by mop sink and three-compartment sink must be repaired. Correct by 09/15.

(A/93) Petro Stopping Centers Dunkin Donuts 307, 8500 E. I-40. Herbal spread out of date. COS. A Certified Food Manager must be on site during all hours of food prep/service; CFM certificate must be posted in visible location to public. Correct by 06/276. All foods must be covered between uses and when stored in coolers and freezers; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/15.

(A/96) Petro Stopping Centers Fuel Island, 8500 E. I-40. Cold hold unit in self-service food market not holding at proper temperature. COS. Bottled water must not be stored on floor; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/15.

(A/92) Petro Stopping Centers Iron Skillet, 8500 E. I-40. All food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils must be cleaned to sight and touch. Correct by 06/20. Meats and vegetables that are preportioned on site must have proper label and date. Correct by 06/27. All food must be covered between uses; food contact surfaces must be cleaned anytime contamination may occur or every four hours; all cook/bake/kitchen ware in dish area must be cleaned, sanitized, completely air dried and stored on a clean and sanitized dish rack; wire rack holding wares is unclean; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; vent hoods, filters, equipment and surrounding surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Correct by 09/15.

(A/96) Petro Stopping Center Travel Store, 8500 E. I-40. Cold hold equipment in self service food market not holding at proper temperature. COS. Back door must be sealed; sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 09/15.

(A/99) Roasters Coffee & Tea, 3429 S. Soncy Road. Stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a dispenser. Correct by 09/13.

(A/91) Saltgrass Steakhouse, 8300 W. I-40. Macaroni salad in walk-in not date marked; cutting board heavily scored and must be sanded or replaced. Correct by 07/10. Employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; lettuce, ice tea and other food items not covered; dishes stacked wet; scoop handles touching croutons, sugar, flour and cinnamon; bowel without a handle used inside bins of food; ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Correct by 09/19.

(A/93) Schlotzsky’s/Cinnabon, 3440 Bell St. Dishwasher sanitizing solution not dispensing correctly; equipment stored in hand sink in bakery area; dust on rack holding bread in bakery area and bread touching the wall; dust collecting on fans used for cooling bread. COS. Doors broken on cold holding sandwich tables. Correct by 09/19.

(B/88) Shi Lee/s Barbecue & Soul Food, 1213 S.W. 3rd Ave. Meat thawing improperly. COS. Condiments and food surface areas must be maintained clean to sight and touch. Correct by 06/18. Sanitizer test strips needed; no soap or paper towels at hand sink; dish towels in hand sink. Correct by 06/25. Wiping cloths must be maintained dry and not soiled; nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; back room storage area needs to be protected from outside; sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 09/13.

(A/92) Sonic Drive In, 8611 Hillside Road. Items in cold hold of make table at improper temperatures; employee handled food with bare hands. COS. Accumulation of food debris in all coolers and freezers; heavy food debris and grease from previous days in areas above food prep and hot holding next to grill. Correct by 09/19.

(A/96) Springhill Suites, 2301 Cinema Drive. Plastic utensils must be stored inverted; coffee stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a dispenser. COS. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 06/25. Underside of juice machine heavily soiled. Correct by 09/13.

(A/96) Subway, 1701 N. 23rd St., Canyon. Foods must be protected from contamination by other food products when preparing pizzas. COS. Drinks must have a lid and straw and be stored below food prep surface. Correct by 09/13.

(A/99) Subway #7854-213, 1401 E. Amarillo Blvd. Cutting boards and knives must be cleaned after every use, sanitizer bucket every four hours and tea urn brewing spout every 24 hours. Correct by 09/15.

(A/92) Sycamore Memory Care, 1511 S. Van Buren St. Debris in container holding clean dishes, squeeze bottles and lids. Correct by 06/18. Orange juice not date marked. Correct by 06/25. Food in walk-in freezer stored on floor; underside of hot chocolate machine heavily soiled; light bulbs burned out in vent hood system. Correct by 09/13.

(B/86) Thai Palace, 4723 S. Western St. Cut lettuce sitting out at room temperature; no paper towels at hand sink by drive-thru. COS. Chlorine sanitizer not dispensing from dishwasher. Correct by 06/24. Multiple items not date marked; ice discarded in hand sink; mold inside ice machine. Correct by 07/01. Back doors do not self-close; scoop handles must be above top of food in containers. Correct by 09/19.

(A/98) The Grill, 400 S.W. 14th Ave. Walls, can opener and inside ice machine dirty; door frame rusted and must be repaired or painted. Correct by 09/18.

(A/97) The Reserve at Amarillo, 7480 Hillside Road. Heavily dented cans on shelves for use. COS.

(A/96) Tortillas La Ranchera, 2730 S. Grand St. A Certified Food Manager must be on site during all hours of food prep/service; CFM certificate must be posted in visible location to public (repeat violation). Correct by 07/02. Tortillas being cooled by floor fans directed from floor toward food product must be cooled by different method (repeat violation); food must be stored in food grade containers (repeat violation); hole in ceiling in back room over three-compartment sink must be repaired and tiles replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 09/20.

(A/94) Ware Living Center, 1510 S. Van Buren St. Clean silverware stored in dirty container. COS. Cutting board heavily scored and must be sanded or replaced. Correct by 06/25. Under side of juice machine heavily soiled. Correct by 09/13.

(A/99) Yolo’s, 316 S.W. 6th Ave. Ice machine heavily soiled; wall behind grill must be cleaned. Correct by 09/19.

(A/99) Zombiez Bar & Grill, 711 S.W. 10th Ave. Sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 09/20.