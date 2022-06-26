Phil Murphy Wants Your Guns, But Not So Tough on Illegal Guns in the Hands of Criminals

Just a few short months ago, when we together implored the New Jersey Legislature to ban the use of income discrimination in car insurance and it fell on deaf ears, who would think that we would be faced with a bill that attacks solely the poor even further. At the time, we thought nothing could surprise us. That was, until this week, when New Jersey lawmakers in both the Senate and Assembly pushed a bill through committee that drastically changes the car insurance industry in our state and raises rates for millions.

1 DAY AGO