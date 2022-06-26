ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Phil Murphy Wants Your Guns, But Not So Tough on Illegal Guns in the Hands of Criminals

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – In light of the Supreme Court ruling that removed New Jersey’s...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 8

Karen Morrill
3d ago

law is not for Murphy to say....if someone wants a gun they will find it.....sham on this man.we don't live in CHINA

Reply
21
Sir Don of the Blackwater
2d ago

him first if we cannot have them then he should not have them in his security details

Reply
11
Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

This Marxist has to be remove for good

Reply
26
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

