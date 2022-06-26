Phil Murphy Wants Your Guns, But Not So Tough on Illegal Guns in the Hands of Criminals
TRENTON, NJ – In light of the Supreme Court ruling that removed New Jersey’s...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TRENTON, NJ – In light of the Supreme Court ruling that removed New Jersey’s...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
law is not for Murphy to say....if someone wants a gun they will find it.....sham on this man.we don't live in CHINA
him first if we cannot have them then he should not have them in his security details
This Marxist has to be remove for good
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 8