ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State Police Seeking Fugitive Wanted for Terroristic Threats

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOVER, DE – The Delaware State Police are looking for a fugitive on the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 6

Related
MyChesCo

Adult and Juvenile Arrested for Wilmington’s June 24th Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

49th Delaware State Police Annual Trooper Youth Week Cadet Graduation

The Delaware State Police held the Trooper Youth Week Graduation Ceremony on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022, at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover, Delaware. Twenty men and women represented from high schools across the state of Delaware participated in a weeklong training program that paralleled...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#The Delaware State Police
fox29.com

Inmate dies at Delaware prison, state police launch investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Police say detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday. The inmate’s body was turned over to...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

State Trooper Injured Making Arrest

Delaware State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Pinetown Rd. Troopers saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales involving a man standing in the roadway.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

State Police Investigating Inmates Death In Sussex County

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which...
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Wilmington Man Pleads Guilty To Hiring Hitman To Kill Ex-Wife

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man pled guilty in federal court today to one count of engaging in interstate murder-for-hire. During the hearing before Chief District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly, Javier A. Rodriguez, 47, admitted that he hired a hitman to kill his ex-wife. Pursuant to his guilty plea, Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing was set for October 25, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE

(St. Georges, DE 19733) On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 9:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Melissa Court, in the community of Highpointe at St. Georges for a report of Home Improvement Fraud. The 57-year-old victim stated...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Police Seek IDs For Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say. Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy