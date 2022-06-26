ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Fugitive Barricaded Himself Inside Home As Police Arrived for His Arrest

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – When Atlantic City Police arrived on North Tennessee Avenue, they...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At South Jersey Apartment Complex: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said. Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon, was charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the killing, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Tennessee State
CBS Philly

Officer Fires Gun During Struggle With Suspect Wanted For Stealing Car, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Monday night as an officer discharged his weapon after chasing a suspect wanted for stealing a car, according to police. Police say officers tried to stop the 20-year-old suspect at Front Street and Lehigh Avenue, but he bailed from the car and ran away. One officer caught up to him on the 2600 block of Waterloo Street. That’s when the two fell to the ground and police say a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then pulled a gun and fired, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect got up and ran away again. He was eventually arrested at Howard Steet and Lehigh Avenue. No one was hurt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Domestic Violence
CBS Philly

2 Suspects Fatally Shot During Home Invasion In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An apparent home invasion turned deadly in South Philadelphia. Police say two men who were trying to break into a home on the 1600 block of South 10th Street were shot and killed by two men inside the house. Officials were on the scene for hours as they worked to determine what exactly happened and why. A home invasion turned deadly Monday afternoon, turning this residential street into a crime scene. “At first, I thought it was a woman and there were two intruders that were going to rob her, but now, I have no idea what really happened,” a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPG Talk Radio

Camden County, NJ, Man Gets 28 Years for “Heinous, cruel” Attempted Murder, Robbery

Authorities say 39-year-old Bernard Miller of Camden County has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on attempted murder and robbery charges. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says in February, 2020, Miller was arrested for breaking into a home in Collingswood, tying up a female victim, stabbing a male victim, and setting the home on fire before fleeing the residence.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ventnor City, NJ Police Arrest Man For Luring/ Enticing Child

Ventnor City, New Jersey Police Chief Joe Fussner has confirmed the arrest of a Ventnor man for luring/enticing a child for the purpose of having sex with him. The investigation began back on May 22, 2022, when the Ventnor City Police Department received a report from a subject regarding an alleged meeting between Joseph M. Manzoni, age 55, and a 15-year-old child.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Police charge Ventnor man with child luring

VENTNOR – A city man was arrested June 22 and charged with one count of child luring and enticing a child through an online app. Following a monthlong investigation by the Ventnor City Police Detective Bureau, police on June 22 charged Joseph M. Manzoni, 55, with one count of luring and enticing a child by various means, a crime in the Second Degree.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Del Haven Man Charged With Leaving Scene of Fatal Accident

Middle Township Police have charged Glenn Dunleavy of Del Haven after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian accident on June 20th. Police allege Dunleavy’s vehicle struck 59 year old Richard Geere of Burleigh at the intersection of Routes 9 and 147, causing Geere’s death. Dunleavy was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and other offenses.
DEL HAVEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy