ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Business Seen: Amarillo EDC, NWTHS earn honors; AmTech principal named chairman

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46j1V9_0gMXVVme00

Amarillo EDC wins Workforce Excellence Award for second year in a row

The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) announced six recipients of the statewide 2022 Workforce Excellence Awards in their respective population categories, including the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC).

A total of 17 nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects. The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.

The 2022 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:

Population (Less than 15,000): Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation

Population (15,001 to 40,000): Kerr Economic Development Corporation

Population (40,001 to 100,000): Pflugerville Community Development Corporation

Population (100,001 to 250,000): AEDC

Population (250,001 and Above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and South Plains College

Regional: Workforce Solutions Borderplex

Last year, the AEDC was recognized for the Take Root In Amarillo initiative. This year, the AEDC is recognized for the Uncover Amarillo: Intern Experience program, which gathers college interns from area employers for three to four social events in order to meet other interns outside of their organization, explore different parts of the city, and connect with Elevate Amarillo young leaders.

NWTHS recognized with national platinum award for promoting organ and tissue donation

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) is excited to announce that it has been recognized with a nationwide award for raising organ and tissue donation awareness in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

This award reflects the activities that NWTHS has undertaken throughout the year to promote organ and tissue donation, according to a news release.

The hospital was awarded with the highest recognition, a Platinum Award, through the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign. This honor was awarded to NWTHS for its ongoing awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ and tissue donors, which have increased the number of potential donors in the Texas Panhandle.

“This award recognizes NWTHS dedication to the mission of Northwest which is leading the way in the health and well-being of the Texas Panhandle by providing patient centered care. With this Platinum Award, Northwest continues to be the community leader in the Texas Panhandle,” stated Ryan Chandler, CEO, NWTHS.

AmTech Principal Barrett named board chairman of Community College Association of Texas Trustees

Jay L. Barrett was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT) in ceremonies in Houston on Friday, June 17.

CCATT is the association for more than 400 elected college trustees and regents in the state. It works to provide education and engagement as well as affect policy through advocacy to ensure student success. Barrett's position as chairman is a two-year term.

Barrett is principal at AmTech Career Academy in Amarillo ISD and has been with the district for 32 years at all levels. He has been a regent at Amarillo College and a member of CCATT since 2015, where he has served on the board as Secretary and Chair-elect.

He was named the North Texas Principal of the Year in 2019 by the HEB Excellence Education Awards. AmTech was named Most Innovative Learning Spaces for 2022 by Tech and Learning Magazine.

Ross to open new store at I-40 and Grand on July 16

Ross Dress for Less ("Ross") will open a new store in Amarillo on July 16, according to a news release from the company. The 26,000 square foot store is located in the Grand Plaza shopping center, southwest corner of Interstate 40 and South Grand Street.

With this new opening, Ross will operate 216 stores in Texas and a total of 1,652 locations, the release states. Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate more than 1,950 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. The company operates Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Farm Service Agency accepting nominations for farmers and ranchers to serve on local county committees

COLLEGE STATION – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members.

LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction. County committee members make important decisions about how Federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2022 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.

To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. Urban farmers should use an FSA-669-A-3 for urban county committees. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

In addition, the 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to form urban county committees as well as make other advancements related to urban agriculture. Learn more at farmers.gov/urban.

USDA announces assistance for on-farm food safety expenses for specialty crop growers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to provide up to $200 million in assistance for specialty crop producers who incur eligible on-farm food safety program expenses to obtain or renew a food safety certification in calendar years 2022 or 2023.

Specialty crop operations can apply for assistance for eligible expenses related to a 2022 food safety certificate issued on or after June 21 beginning June 27. Specialty crop operations may receive assistance for the following costs:

• Developing a food safety plan for first-time food safety certification.

• Maintaining or updating an existing food safety plan.

• Food safety certification.

• Certification upload fees.

• Microbiological testing for products, soil amendments and water.

• Training.

Details about the payment rates and limitations can be found at farmers.gov/food-safety.

The FSCSC application period for 2022 is June 27 through Jan. 31, 2023. Interested specialty crop producers can apply by completing the FSA-888, Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops Program (FSCSC) application. The application, along with other required documents, can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. Producers can visit farmers.gov/service-locator to find their local FSA office. Specialty crop producers can also call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to assist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo City possibly adding more land near SW 34th and Soncy area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo may add some more land inside its city limits after setting a public hearing today to consider annexing property near SW 34th Avenue and Soncy Road. City council members voted to let City Manager Jared Miller formalize an agreement for services like law enforcement for...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CVMR breaking ground in Amarillo after deal with city, Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CVMR is hosting a groundbreaking today with representatives from CVMR Texas and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for what it said is the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the United States. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, after multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man reappointed to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo man has been reappointed to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands. According to a news release, Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff has been reappointed to serve on the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Dublin, TX
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Business
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asks to consolidate two Civic Center funding-related lawsuits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the city of Amarillo are seeking to combine two lawsuits related to its use of anticipation notes to help fund improvements and the expansion of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, according to documents recently filed in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County.  According to previous reports by […]
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon Farmers’ Market officially open for summer

It’s officially summer: the Canyon Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, June 11, on the square. “It’s a good way to start the summer,” Veva Valdez said as she strolled the square. “It’s a good way to see all your Canyon friends. My Amarillo friends came to visit, and I am showing them around.”
KFDA

Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. General Services administration is auctioning off a federal helium system north of Amarillo. The plant includes over 38 thousand acres of mineral rights, several gas wells, and pipeline running from Texas to Kansas. It will also include a 10-acre maintenance station in Satanta, Kansas.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Former Leal’s Location in Amarillo Finally Gets a New Tenant

This is something I have been waiting for. This prime real estate has been sitting vacant since Leal's closed during the pandemic. Before Leal's, it was the local favorite in Gardski's. Oh, how I miss both of those restaurants. Since it has been sitting empty they did some remodeling to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
everythinglubbock.com

Xcel Energy provides options for higher summer bills

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:. Xcel Energy is reminding customers of ways to manage summer electricity bills and to contact the company to learn about payment options if they are concerned they might fall behind on monthly billing. “We’re facing...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon prepares for festive 4th of July celebration

It’s time to paint Canyon red, white and blue for the biggest 4th of July celebration in Texas. The annual 4th of July event will kick off July 3 with the return of the Kickin’ It in Canyon live music concert featuring Casey Donahew and Next to Kin at the First United Bank Center. Tickets for this concert are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and live music will start at 7 p.m.
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Urban Agriculture#Amarillo Edc#Nwths#Amtech#Tedc#Aedc#The Take Root#Intern Experience#Gat
KFDA

Married couple hired to serve Amarillo Salvation Army together

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Salvation Army is welcoming two longtime employees. Majors Tex and Andrea Ellis have been working with the Salvation Army in Texas for more than the last 10 years, and will now be working in the Panhandle. Maj. Tex Ellis said they rely on community...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Food truck fleet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new food truck is offering healthy alternatives and some other existing food trucks are growing in Amarillo. Food trucks are all the craze and it’s convenient for customers — owners say it works both ways. Fruition Fruit Blendz is just under two months...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fire officials working fire in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are on scene of a fire in Gray County. Officials said the fire is at an old vacant building. The fire is minor, but it is creating a lot of black smoke. We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

City of Amarillo Plans to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband Access to More Than 22,000 Locations via AT&T

Plan calls for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide in Texas Panhandle city. AMARILLO, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Amarillo today announced a $24M project with AT&T* to build its state-of-the-art fiber network to more than 22,000 customer locations throughout the city. The project proposes providing access to AT&T Fiber for homes, businesses and government agencies in the city center. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Amarillo and a final contract between AT&T and the city.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hey Amarillo Beer Fest 2022 announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo has just announced its 2022 Beer fest set for 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at Starlight Ranch. According to organizers, the event will feature breweries, live music, food trucks, various vendors, and a concert featuring a Def Leppard tribute band for the family to enjoy. The following is a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy