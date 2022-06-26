Business Seen: Amarillo EDC, NWTHS earn honors; AmTech principal named chairman

Amarillo EDC wins Workforce Excellence Award for second year in a row

The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) announced six recipients of the statewide 2022 Workforce Excellence Awards in their respective population categories, including the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC).

A total of 17 nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects. The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.

The 2022 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:

Population (Less than 15,000): Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation

Population (15,001 to 40,000): Kerr Economic Development Corporation

Population (40,001 to 100,000): Pflugerville Community Development Corporation

Population (100,001 to 250,000): AEDC

Population (250,001 and Above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and South Plains College

Regional: Workforce Solutions Borderplex

Last year, the AEDC was recognized for the Take Root In Amarillo initiative. This year, the AEDC is recognized for the Uncover Amarillo: Intern Experience program, which gathers college interns from area employers for three to four social events in order to meet other interns outside of their organization, explore different parts of the city, and connect with Elevate Amarillo young leaders.

NWTHS recognized with national platinum award for promoting organ and tissue donation

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) is excited to announce that it has been recognized with a nationwide award for raising organ and tissue donation awareness in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

This award reflects the activities that NWTHS has undertaken throughout the year to promote organ and tissue donation, according to a news release.

The hospital was awarded with the highest recognition, a Platinum Award, through the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign. This honor was awarded to NWTHS for its ongoing awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ and tissue donors, which have increased the number of potential donors in the Texas Panhandle.

“This award recognizes NWTHS dedication to the mission of Northwest which is leading the way in the health and well-being of the Texas Panhandle by providing patient centered care. With this Platinum Award, Northwest continues to be the community leader in the Texas Panhandle,” stated Ryan Chandler, CEO, NWTHS.

AmTech Principal Barrett named board chairman of Community College Association of Texas Trustees

Jay L. Barrett was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT) in ceremonies in Houston on Friday, June 17.

CCATT is the association for more than 400 elected college trustees and regents in the state. It works to provide education and engagement as well as affect policy through advocacy to ensure student success. Barrett's position as chairman is a two-year term.

Barrett is principal at AmTech Career Academy in Amarillo ISD and has been with the district for 32 years at all levels. He has been a regent at Amarillo College and a member of CCATT since 2015, where he has served on the board as Secretary and Chair-elect.

He was named the North Texas Principal of the Year in 2019 by the HEB Excellence Education Awards. AmTech was named Most Innovative Learning Spaces for 2022 by Tech and Learning Magazine.

Ross to open new store at I-40 and Grand on July 16

Ross Dress for Less ("Ross") will open a new store in Amarillo on July 16, according to a news release from the company. The 26,000 square foot store is located in the Grand Plaza shopping center, southwest corner of Interstate 40 and South Grand Street.

With this new opening, Ross will operate 216 stores in Texas and a total of 1,652 locations, the release states. Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate more than 1,950 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. The company operates Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Farm Service Agency accepting nominations for farmers and ranchers to serve on local county committees

COLLEGE STATION – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members.

LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction. County committee members make important decisions about how Federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2022 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.

To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. Urban farmers should use an FSA-669-A-3 for urban county committees. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

In addition, the 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to form urban county committees as well as make other advancements related to urban agriculture. Learn more at farmers.gov/urban.

USDA announces assistance for on-farm food safety expenses for specialty crop growers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to provide up to $200 million in assistance for specialty crop producers who incur eligible on-farm food safety program expenses to obtain or renew a food safety certification in calendar years 2022 or 2023.

Specialty crop operations can apply for assistance for eligible expenses related to a 2022 food safety certificate issued on or after June 21 beginning June 27. Specialty crop operations may receive assistance for the following costs:

• Developing a food safety plan for first-time food safety certification.

• Maintaining or updating an existing food safety plan.

• Food safety certification.

• Certification upload fees.

• Microbiological testing for products, soil amendments and water.

• Training.

Details about the payment rates and limitations can be found at farmers.gov/food-safety.

The FSCSC application period for 2022 is June 27 through Jan. 31, 2023. Interested specialty crop producers can apply by completing the FSA-888, Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops Program (FSCSC) application. The application, along with other required documents, can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. Producers can visit farmers.gov/service-locator to find their local FSA office. Specialty crop producers can also call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to assist.