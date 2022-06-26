ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Senator Says State Abortion Laws Must be Based on Science, Bipartisan

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho today said that as...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 38

nancybyerly
3d ago

First of all, that is a phrase, not a word. Second, when men are held JUST as liable for contributing to the fertilization of an egg, you might have a leg to stand on. Where odd the male birth control pill!? Would YOU take one every day? If so, why have you not advocated for it? “Responsibility” works both ways.

Reply(5)
20
Arlene Fisher
3d ago

This is drama and pure threater. If the Democrates were so worried about RoevWade they would have codified abortion rights in Congress since Democrats control both houses and the Presidency. They knew the matter was before the Supreme Court and that it could be overturned. Such hipocracy they needed something to deflect from the destruction of our country. Ask yourself with so much power in their hands, why didn't they pass a law to legalize abortion?

Reply(1)
12
patriot
3d ago

No Tax money should ever be used to support abortion.The taxpayers where not the irresponsible ones that got pregnant.Individual Responsibility it what America is all about. You can’t claim you want the right to have a abortion when you want to take the money from taxpayers and deprive them of life , Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness when your taking there money.

Reply(1)
6
