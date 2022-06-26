Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hello heat relief!

An area of showers and storms continues to lift into southern Kansas from Oklahoma this morning. It is a broken line but has some heavy rainfall embedded within, as well as frequent lightning. Some of our south central Kansas counties have seen one storm after another. This has prompted Areal Flood...
Another day of enjoying the glory of our weekend cold front and milder than average air in place. There is a disturbance moving through in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will keep showers popping as it slides to the east into early Monday night. Any amounts will be...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a "drought watch" as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. WIBW TV reports that on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06, which declared updated drought emergencies for all of the state. The Kansas Water Office said the declaration puts all 105 counties in the Sunflower State either on a watch, warning or emergency status. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions while we work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the worst states for summer road trips with its lowest category being attractions. With nearly 80% of Americans reporting they will take some type of road trip during the summer of 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips, and Kansas ranks near the bottom.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — All 105 Kansas counties have been in a drought. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday approved an updated drought declaration for all counties through Executive Order 22-06. The drought declaration places 34 counties in far western Kansas into an emergency status, eight counties in warning status, and 63 into a watch status.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points. Here are the […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly approved updated drought declarations for all Kansas counties on Monday. Executive Order #22-06 places all of the state’s 105 counties either in a watch, warning or emergency status for drought. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study. With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released...
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
UPDATE: Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it...
With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence. Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near...
Home to some of the lowest electrical rates in the country and in all of Kansas, McPherson Board of Public Utilities is a great place for anyone with a business or residential to get all your electrical needs. We got to talk with the assistant general manager and find out...
Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
A federal jury on Monday convicted Jorge Perez, a Miami businessman who masterminded the takeovers of rural hospitals in Missouri, Kansas and other states, of conspiracy to commit health care fraud following a 24-day trial in Jacksonville, Florida. The government charged that Perez and his brother, Ricardo Perez, fraudulently billed...
Hospital bed availability is lower across Kansas than it was at this time last year, according to Motient, which operates software that assists health systems with medical transports. The Kansas Hospital Association attributes the bed space to a statewide staffing shortage that has lingered along with the COVID-19 pandemic. “However,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voter turnout for the Value Them Both could bring a lot more people to the polls August 2. “It has national implications,” said KSN political analyst Jeff Jarman. “As the first state to have an election on a constitutional question immediately following the decision to overturn Roe.”
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman faces pending charges in two Kansas counties after she led deputies on a 4-county chase from Lyon Co. to the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa where a 3.5-hour standoff ensued. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:20 a.m. on...
A family moving to Kansas is hoping for help after somebody stole their U-Haul truck and trailer full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott and her son Zack are moving to Kansas from Chicago. They said they packed all their most meaningful items into the two U-Hauls. Their furniture and other items are in a semi-truck with the movers.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […]
