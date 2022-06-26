ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police holds active shooter training for first responders

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took over the Fox Theatre for active shooter training on Wednesday, June 22.

The training aims to make sure that police, fire, EMS, and communications can work effectively together.

On Wednesday, the training focused on tactical emergency casualty care protocol.

“It’s so important to bring in as many role players as we can to create that situation to where their stress level is up but they are practicing making the right actions,” said Paul Merritt of the Atlanta Police Department.

Merritt said the department will conduct such training every month.

