WSPA 7News

Officials: Man tried to hit SC officer with vehicle prior to pursuit

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police said a wanted man attempted to strike a Summerville officer with his vehicle before leading authorities in a brief chase Thursday afternoon.

According to the Summerville Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation.

Police said the driver, Anthony Abbott, resisted arrest and then attempted to hit the officer with his vehicle while trying to drive away from the stop.

Fire destroys building at Summerville apartment complex

A short vehicle chase ensued through portions of Berkeley County until Abbot “gave up near Carnes Cross Roads,” said Lt. Chris Hirsch, a spokesman for the agency.

No injuries were reported. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

Lt. Hirsch said Abbot is wanted out of Pennsylvania on a probation violation.

He is being charged with first-degree assault and battery, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, and fugitive from justice.

